AJ Styles told top AEW star how the locker room was petrified of him: "Thinks you're a killer"

AJ Styles once told a top AEW star how the entire locker room was petrified of him and how they thought that he was a killer. This is not surprising given how the star is often portrayed on screen.

Samoa Joe is one of the most feared names in wrestling and has gone on to have a successful career and is still going strong. From TNA to WWE, to AEW now, Joe has seen it all and has held some of the top titles in all the companies.

He was a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet when he revealed how AJ Styles broke the news about what the entire roster thought about him. The AEW star said:

“I never understood, because I try to be pretty chill and cool. I remember AJ, the great thing about him is that everywhere I've been, you're going to see AJ, you're going to see Chris Daniels. You're going to see the same people over and over again, because they're getting booked there too. We used to go to places and AJ would be like, 'Freaking guys intimidated or something.' I'll be like, 'Why?' He's like, 'I don't know, he thinks you're a killer, you're going to kill him or something. I told him you're fine.' And I'm like, 'Alright, cool.' Then we get in the ring, going to be fine.” [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Samoa Joe reveals backstage reaction to when he bullied AEW star MJF in WWE

Samoa Joe once bullied MJF when the former was the NXT Champion. This incident took place when he was just about to face Shinsuke Nakamura at NXT Takeover Brooklyn in 2016.

MJF was one of the bodyguards for the segment and it was there that Joe pushed aside the AEW star in what has now become a viral moment. The AEW star revealed Triple H’s reaction to it on the same show with Chris Van Vliet and said:

“I remember just the whole segment coming together. What had really happened is we had done a couple runs of the common entering the arena shot, and I kept going 'I’m bored of the shot,' because, it’s just so... walking to the deal. Then as a joke, I said, and I didn’t tell MJF at the time because I was kind of just doing as a gag, I go, ‘Hey man, when I’m coming out now, just really be clearing out the hallways for me.’ ‘Yeah, sure, bro, no problem.’ I come out and I shoved him and we cut, whatever, there. I remember I looked up and everybody was dying behind the camera. And I looked at him, and he was like giggling too. I think it ended up going to the truck, Hunter was in the truck, kind of doing pre-production for the show and he just goes, 'Oh God, we’re keeping that.'”

That was a viral moment and something that AEW star MJF would not have liked, and knowing his on-screen character, he may even use it if he feuds with Joe in the future.

