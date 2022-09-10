"You never know" - Departed AEW star comments on the possibility of joining WWE under Triple H's regime

Alan Angels has shared his thoughts on potentially securing a potential WWE run under Triple H's regime.

After a two-year stint, Alan Angels parted ways with AEW in June. Having performed as “Number 5", the former Dark Order member had some impressive outings against the likes of Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson.

The 24-year old appeared on IMPACT Wrestling after his AEW contract expired. He has since been making waves on the independent scene, and he has made two appearances on New Japan STRONG.

Meanwhile, Triple H has been making moves since he became WWE's head of creative. The Game has seemingly been on a mission, having brought back several released stars in recent weeks.

Appearing on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Alan Angels voiced his thoughts on a potential WWE run:

"You know, I think about it sometimes and I don’t know if I’m their cup of tea right now but then I still see that they’re bringing back some indie guys into the NXT scene. It’s something I’ve kinda thought about but I’ve never really seriously considered it, but yanno, you never know. I think for now, I just want to figure out who Alan Angels really is because I think I have the wrestling part down," said Angels. (H/T: Fightful)

The Georgia-born star further weighed in on the necessary steps that will help him figure out his character:

"The hard part is the character and the personality and all of that stuff and I think I’m getting it more and more as I’m doing these indie matches where I’m really getting to show what I can do in these 15-20 minute matches. I think I’m also starting to figure out who Alan Angels is as a character. I think for now, at least a year or so, I'm just kinda gonna do my own thing and figure that out," he added.

🔥Phoenix🔥 @AmyNemmity



The glowup he's had this year has been incredible to watch. Seeing him go up against the likes of Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega and hold his own, and being a beacon of light in the Dark Order has been so wonderful to see. 5 is This is an Alan Angels appreciation tweet.The glowup he's had this year has been incredible to watch. Seeing him go up against the likes of Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega and hold his own, and being a beacon of light in the Dark Order has been so wonderful to see. 5 is This is an Alan Angels appreciation tweet. The glowup he's had this year has been incredible to watch. Seeing him go up against the likes of Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega and hold his own, and being a beacon of light in the Dark Order has been so wonderful to see. 5 is 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/eRdGCkrQS0

Recently released AEW star feels Triple H is great to work with

Speculations of several AEW stars being unhappy in the promotion have been making the rounds lately. With Triple H now leading the charge as Chief Content Officer, fans have been wondering about a possible exodus of talent from AEW to WWE.

Bobby Fish recently parted ways with Tony Khan's promotion after an underwhelming one-year run.

Speaking with K&S WrestleFest, Bobby Fish reminisced about the days working under Triple H's leadership:

"I think Triple H running creative is great for everybody involved. I have nothing but, you know, proud memories of my time working for that man, and you know, I would go to war for him seven days a week, he was awesome to work for," said Fish.

(You can read more here.)

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps WWE has officially elevated Triple H to Chief Content Officer of the company.



As chief content officer, he will now oversee creative writing, talent relations, live events, talent development and creative services.



Love to see it. WWE has officially elevated Triple H to Chief Content Officer of the company.As chief content officer, he will now oversee creative writing, talent relations, live events, talent development and creative services.Love to see it. https://t.co/UtO2jHdZb0

Many fans were impressed by Alan Angels' potential throughout his time in AEW, and it's fair to wonder if Triple H's guidance could do wonders for him.

What do you think of Alan Angels as a performer? Sound off in the comments below!

