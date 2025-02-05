Alarming concern about AEW Grand Slam Australia surfaces on social media 

Some information regarding AEW Grand Slam Australia has just surfaced on social media. Following several major issues and concerns regarding the show, there may be a decent turnaround. However, this is nothing compared to the original plan.

The promotion planned to run the show at Suncorp Stadium, but the venue moved to the Brisbane Entertainment Centre due to low ticket sales. The show was also assumed to have a four-hour pay-per-view format, but it was revealed to be a two-hour show similar to an episode of Dynamite or Collision.

A user on X/Twitter revealed that, based on the ticket map, only 390 tickets are available for AEW Grand Slam: Australia. No ballpark number was provided for ticket sales, but it was assumed to be around 11,000 to 12,000. The arena where the show is being held has a capacity of 13,500.

This is a decent number of attendees, but it does not compare well to the originally booked Suncorp Arena, which could accommodate around 52,500 fans.

What matches have been booked for AEW Grand Slam: Australia

With under two weeks till the show, only two matches have been made official for the promotion's debut show in Australia. With them having a format similar to AEW Collision, there will only be a substantial number of bouts for 2-hours of action.

So far, 'Timeless' Toni Storm vs. Mariah May for the AEW Women's World Championship is the only title match announced for the show, as the other bout features Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega taking Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita of the Don Callis Family.

It is unclear what other matches will be featured, but the promotion has hinted at having Mercedes Moné defend her TBS Championship against Harley Cameron and Kazuchika Okada possibly defend his Continental Championship against Buddy Matthews.

Should these be made official, the show will feature four Aussies. It remains to be seen what other matches could be announced soon.

