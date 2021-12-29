"Always messing around" - 4-time WWE Champion reveals what Cody Rhodes was like backstage (Exclusive)

Alberto Del Rio said that he had a good relationship with Cody Rhodes.

Former WWE World Champion Alberto Del Rio was a guest on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone.

During the interview, Del Rio was asked about working along with Cody Rhodes, AEW's current TNT Champion, in WWE and what he was like backstage.

Del Rio opened up about WWE's grueling tours of Europe and how Cody Rhodes was always a friendly face when he started out in WWE. Del Rio also praised Cody as someone who always brightened up his day:

"We were friends. I remember those tours in Europe, those WWE tours of Europe are like... your body takes a toll in those tours. It was really hard for us to be doing 16 to 18 shows in 15 days, going from not city to city but from country to country. We would do Barcelona today and four hours later we were in Switzerland, we would sleep a few hours, then gym... it was always crazy and in those days, when I started, when they were giving the push, he was always there... he was one of those guys that makes your day better because he's always messing around. We had a good relationship."

Cody Rhodes is a 3-time TNT Champion in AEW

Cody Rhodes set a new record on AEW Rampage last week, becoming the first ever 3-time TNT Champion. Rhodes challenged Sammy Guevara in the main event and ended up pinning the Spanish God clean to win the belt.

It will be interesting to see what Cody Rhodes does going forward because it's pretty evident now that a large section of fans will continue to boo him. Cody has in the past said that he will not be turning heel and it will be interesting to see how he is portrayed as the new TNT Champion.

Also Read Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this interview please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling

Could we see a WWE reunion in AEW? A living legend reacts.

Edited by Anirudh B