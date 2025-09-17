Alexa Bliss suddenly namedrops top AEW star at NXT: Homecoming

Tonight at NXT: Homecoming, Alexa Bliss made an appearance. During her segment on the show, she talked about several stars in the brand's history, even name-dropping a popular AEW name.Athena (FKA Ember Moon) was a major part of the Black and Silver brand as she is a former NXT Women's Champion. She was also featured in several feuds before making a move to the main roster.Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair were around earlier tonight and briefly gave a shout-out to all the women who are part of the brand's history. Flair mentioned the likes of the Four Horsewomen, Paige, Asuka, and Carmella before giving praise to her tag team partner. Bliss continued this by applauding Flair, and also mentioning the likes of IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, Ember Moon, Nia Jax, and Shayna Baszler.NXT: Homecoming was a night to celebrate all those who made the brand what it is today, including those who are no longer with the company.Released star returns to NXT after 464 daysA major name suddenly made an appearance during tonight's show, despite being part of the mass releases by WWE back in May.This was Shayna Baszler, and she suddenly appeared during a backstage segment. She interrupted some heated conversations between Sol Ruca, Zaria, Lainey Reid, and Candice LeRae.Shayna served as a mediator for Sol and Zaria and advised them to solve their issues with one another. She mentioned how it would be smooth sailing once they do this. This was her first appearance since she competed on the brand in June 2024. It is also unclear what this means for her future with the company, and whether this was only a one-off appearance.Wrestle Ops @WrestleOpsLINKShayna Baszler is back on WWE TV. She was previously released earlier this year.Tonight's show made several callbacks to the brand's history, along with having several pivotal figures make appearances. There is no denying that the brand has evolved over the years to become a must-see spectacle.