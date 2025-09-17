  • home icon
  • Alexa Bliss suddenly namedrops top AEW star at NXT: Homecoming

Alexa Bliss suddenly namedrops top AEW star at NXT: Homecoming

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 17, 2025 02:45 GMT
Alexa Bliss is a 5-time women
Alexa Bliss is a 5-time women's champion in WWE [photo: WWE and AEW's websites]

Tonight at NXT: Homecoming, Alexa Bliss made an appearance. During her segment on the show, she talked about several stars in the brand's history, even name-dropping a popular AEW name.

Athena (FKA Ember Moon) was a major part of the Black and Silver brand as she is a former NXT Women's Champion. She was also featured in several feuds before making a move to the main roster.

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair were around earlier tonight and briefly gave a shout-out to all the women who are part of the brand's history. Flair mentioned the likes of the Four Horsewomen, Paige, Asuka, and Carmella before giving praise to her tag team partner. Bliss continued this by applauding Flair, and also mentioning the likes of IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, Ember Moon, Nia Jax, and Shayna Baszler.

NXT: Homecoming was a night to celebrate all those who made the brand what it is today, including those who are no longer with the company.

Released star returns to NXT after 464 days

A major name suddenly made an appearance during tonight's show, despite being part of the mass releases by WWE back in May.

This was Shayna Baszler, and she suddenly appeared during a backstage segment. She interrupted some heated conversations between Sol Ruca, Zaria, Lainey Reid, and Candice LeRae.

Shayna served as a mediator for Sol and Zaria and advised them to solve their issues with one another. She mentioned how it would be smooth sailing once they do this. This was her first appearance since she competed on the brand in June 2024. It is also unclear what this means for her future with the company, and whether this was only a one-off appearance.

Tonight's show made several callbacks to the brand's history, along with having several pivotal figures make appearances. There is no denying that the brand has evolved over the years to become a must-see spectacle.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Enzo Curabo
