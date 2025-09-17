Released WWE star shockingly returns after 464 days

A WWE star made her return to NXT tonight. This marked her return to the brand after 464 days.Shayna Baszler initially made a name for herself in NXT, where she dominated the women's division as Women's Champion. She won the Women's Title twice during her time with the black and silver brand. After a dominant performance in NXT, she was called up to the main roster, where she experienced success as a tag team performer. She won the Women's Tag Team Championship three times. Baszler also formed a faction with Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark called Pure Fusion Collective. Even after leaving NXT, she briefly returned to the black and silver brand last year, where she competed in an Underground match against Zoey Stark on the June 9, 2024 episode of NXT. This was her final match for the brand. Earlier this year, she departed WWE after her contract expired.Tonight, on NXT, Sol Ruca and Zaria were arguing backstage about last week when they were interrupted by Lainey Reid and Candice LeRae, who claimed they were going to win the Speed Title. Shayna Baszler then walked in and told Sol and Zaria to fix their issues before walking away.William Regal also made a shocking appearance on WWE NXT tonightTonight's episode of WWE NXT kicked off with Triple H, who addressed the fans in attendance. He cut one of his trademark NXT promos before he was interrupted by Shawn Michaels. The Game told him that he was doing a great job with NXT before teasing that he wanted to return to the black and silver brand.However, they were interrupted by William Regal, who came out and said he had a solution. He then jokingly said, &quot;War Games.&quot; This was a throwback to his days as the NXT General Manager.It will be interesting to see if there will be any more returns planned tonight.