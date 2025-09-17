  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • Released WWE star shockingly returns after 464 days

Released WWE star shockingly returns after 464 days

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 17, 2025 01:10 GMT
WWE HQ
This star is a former NXT Women's Champion (source: WWE.com)

A WWE star made her return to NXT tonight. This marked her return to the brand after 464 days.

Ad

Shayna Baszler initially made a name for herself in NXT, where she dominated the women's division as Women's Champion. She won the Women's Title twice during her time with the black and silver brand. After a dominant performance in NXT, she was called up to the main roster, where she experienced success as a tag team performer. She won the Women's Tag Team Championship three times. Baszler also formed a faction with Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark called Pure Fusion Collective.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Even after leaving NXT, she briefly returned to the black and silver brand last year, where she competed in an Underground match against Zoey Stark on the June 9, 2024 episode of NXT. This was her final match for the brand. Earlier this year, she departed WWE after her contract expired.

Tonight, on NXT, Sol Ruca and Zaria were arguing backstage about last week when they were interrupted by Lainey Reid and Candice LeRae, who claimed they were going to win the Speed Title. Shayna Baszler then walked in and told Sol and Zaria to fix their issues before walking away.

Ad

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

Ad

William Regal also made a shocking appearance on WWE NXT tonight

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT kicked off with Triple H, who addressed the fans in attendance. He cut one of his trademark NXT promos before he was interrupted by Shawn Michaels. The Game told him that he was doing a great job with NXT before teasing that he wanted to return to the black and silver brand.

Ad

However, they were interrupted by William Regal, who came out and said he had a solution. He then jokingly said, "War Games." This was a throwback to his days as the NXT General Manager.

It will be interesting to see if there will be any more returns planned tonight.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications