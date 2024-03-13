Alexa Bliss has two-word message for Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) ahead of rumored AEW debut

Mercedes Moné is rumored to make her AEW debut on Wednesday, March 13. Just hours ahead of the special edition of Dynamite, Alexa Bliss delivered a two-word message for the former WWE star.

Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) suffered an ankle injury last year in May during her match against Willow Nightingale at NJPW Resurgence. She has been out of action since. It has been speculated that she will make her wrestling comeback at Dynamite: Big Business, which will also mark her debut on the Jacksonville-based promotion.

With AEW Dynamite: Big Business fast approaching, many fans as well as wrestlers are excited about the potential debut of Mone. During a Q and A on X/Twitter, one curious fan asked Alexa Bliss what she thinks about Mercedes Moné. The former women's champion replied that the erstwhile Sasha Banks was very talented.

“Very talented,” Bliss opined.

Expand Tweet

Another former WWE star could make their debut at Big Business along with Mercedes Moné

The March 13, 2024, edition of Dynamite titled Big Business is going to be a big event. Keeping this in mind, AEW CEO and President Tony Khan could add more to the show by bringing in another former WWE star.

A few days ago, Fightful Select reported that Shelton Benjamin was in talks with AEW. Moreover, he recently had a conversation stating he was open to joining the promotion and expressed his desire to face Kazuchika Okada or Will Ospreay.

Expand Tweet

This could mean that fans can expect the WWE veteran to grace the All Elite Wrestling ring very soon. The star was released from WWE on September 2023, and has since only participated in one match. If he does make his way to AEW, the star could have a plethora of exceptional with stars such as Daniel Bryan, Jon Moxley and even Kenny Omega.

Poll : Do you want to see Shelton Benjamin in AEW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion