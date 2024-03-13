Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) might not be the only former WWE star to debut at AEW Dynamite: Big Business

It is no secret that Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) could be making her debut tomorrow night at AEW Dynamite: Big Business. However, could Tony Khan add to the excitement by suddenly bringing in another former WWE Superstar?

This would be Shelton Benjamin. Reports came in saying that AEW was in talks with the veteran. This opened up several fan discussions about whether he was needed for the promotion. He would be another veteran presence that they may need.

At 48, Benjamin is still going strong, and with his experience competing all over the world, he could go head to head with all the promotion has to offer. He recently spoke about possibly facing Kazuchika Okada or Will Ospreay and was open to heading to AEW.

Seeing as his non-compete clause with WWE was over following his release in September, he could make an appearance on Big Business. He could end up confronting Okada or possibly reuniting with some of the stars he has shared the ring with in the past, including Lance Archer, Edge, Daniel Bryan, and even Chris Jericho.

What else has been announced for AEW Big Business?

Tomorrow in Boston, Dynamite will make its way there for a special episode called Big Business. Aside from Mercedes Moné's rumored debut, what else is there to look forward to?

Chris Jericho and Hook will finally team up with one another to face the Gates of Agony. This unlikely partnership was formed out of mutual respect, and they've had each other's backs, with the Mogul Embassy going after them.

Willow Nightingale looks to get retribution for her best friend as she faces Riho. Jay White and Darby Allin will face each other in a first-time-ever matchup as they look to prove who is better.

Two blockbuster matches will end the show as The new-look Elite will take on the returning PAC as he will stand alongside Penta El Zero Miedo and Eddie Kingston, and in the main event, Samoa Joe puts his title on the line against Wardlow.

Fans can catch all of this and more tomorrow night at Big Business.