Future WWE Hall of Famer teases massive AEW debut: "The ball’s really in their court"

AEW could soon have another former WWE superstar on their roster. With so many of them already on the Jacksonville-based company's roster, it would only be a welcome addition.

That wrestler is the ever-popular Shelton Benjamin, popular for his in-ring skill, technical prowess, and the ease with which he can turn any match into one with all the hard hits. He was one of several long-time wrestlers released by WWE in September last year, a list that also included Dolph Ziggler. That came as a shock because Shawn Michaels had once termed the former member of the World's Greatest Tag Team a future WWE Hall of Famer.

The former Team Angle member has had successful stints in WWE, NJPW, and ROH. Now that he's a free agent, he's opened up about his thoughts on working in AEW.

In an interview with Jamal Niaz, which then went live on the Monopoly Events YouTube Channel, Benjamin spoke about several aspects of the sport, including squaring off against Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada, both now signed with AEW.

"Honestly, (Kazuchika) Okada, while I’ve worked alongside him in New Japan, we never actually had a match, so I would love to work with Okada. Obviously, I would love to work with Will Ospreay because I think that guy’s phenomenal. I’ve been watching him for years and you know, people call me athletic but I mean, he does stuff that I couldn’t even — it would put me in traction to even try some of the moves he does but I would love to work with him. I think it could be a lot of fun so, those names are at the top of my list but obviously, I enjoy what I do, I love what I do and I can pretty much mesh with anybody," he said.

He also spoke about the possibility of him signing with AEW.

"So, it’s just a matter of what they think but, as far as AEW goes, that door’s open — my door is open. I haven’t eliminated any possibilities as of yet," he quipped. [H/T postwrestling.com]

AEW's Max Caster doesn't want Shelton Benjamin on the roster

The rumors about Shelton Benjamin signing with AEW have been floating around for a while, prompting the AEW Trios Champion Max Caster to speak out about whether Shelton is welcome in the Jacksonville-based company, and Benjamin had some words of his own.

"@PlatinumMax, that’s cute," he posted.

It remains to be seen if Benjamin will end up on the Jacksonville-based company's roster. After all, Tony Khan has always been welcoming to former WWE wrestlers.

