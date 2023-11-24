Alicia Atout shares a five-word message after a cheeky kiss on AEW star MJF [Photo]

AEW World Champion MJF is currently in a relationship with Canadian YouTuber and journalist Alicia Atout, and after sharing a cute picture on social media, Alicia has shared a message about her boyfriend.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman was originally in a relationship with artist Naomi Rosenblum, with the two even getting engaged in September 2022. However, the two had gone their separate ways by February 2023, with the break-up even being mentioned by Bryan Danielson during his feud with the Salt of the Earth.

The AEW World Champion has since found love once again in the form of Alicia Atout, who shared this wholesome message about her other half on social media.

"Forever thankful for this man." tweeted @AliciaAtout

Atout has interviewed a number of All Elite Wrestling stars over the years, with many of them taking place before the company even existed, including some of the biggest names such as Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and Saraya.

MJF did have an unfortunate nickname for his current girlfriend

As previously mentioned, Alicia Atout has interviewed some of the biggest stars in All Elite Wrestling in the past, with the most viewed video on her own YouTube channel being an interview with her current boyfriend years before they got together.

It was in this interview that MJF began the running tradition of calling Alicia by a different name, a name that probably didn't get the two off on the best of terms: T*ts McGee from Wh*re Island.

Alicia had interviewed Max before the one linked above, with the Canadian journalist revealing that her first encounter with the Salt of the Earth was the only interview she'd ever walked out of during her journalism career.

