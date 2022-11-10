"All of the blood does not faze me" - AEW personality opens up about not being bothered by Jon Moxley's aggressive in-ring style

AEW personality Renee Paquette has opened up about how she feels about seeing her husband and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley bleeding during his matches.

It's become almost a tradition in most of Moxley's matches to see a little bit of the red stuff, with the AEW World Champion often being the one donning the crimson mask.

While it has been criticized, it harkens back to Jon Moxley's days in hardcore promotions like CZW, where he was known for wrestling on broken glass, thumbtacks, and barbed wire on a weekly basis.

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager 3 years ago today. Kenny Omega vs Jon Moxley unsanctioned war at Full Gear.



An instant classic that brought back the hardcore genre in mainstream pro wrestling. 3 years ago today. Kenny Omega vs Jon Moxley unsanctioned war at Full Gear.An instant classic that brought back the hardcore genre in mainstream pro wrestling. https://t.co/h9UftLl0cR

But how does his wife feel about it? Speaking on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Renee Paquette revealed that after all of this time, she has become used to it, although there are still things that freak her out.

"You kind of take it with a grain of salt, all of the blood does not faze me, it’s like crazy bumps and stuff that freak me out more than anything, which you know he’s not doing any moonsaults or Spanish Fly’s, so at least I don’t have to worry about that," said Renee. [From 28:40 to 28:55]

Paquette noted that one of the reasons why she isn't as bothered as she once was is because she knows her husband is extremely professional but knows that injuries can occur at any time.

“I feel like I’m so used to seeing him do what he does and I know what a professional he is at what he does. And we all know injuries can happen, they can happen to anybody at any moment, we’ve seen that. [...] But don’t think I don’t watch him like a hawk during matches to be like ‘does he look fine? Does he look okay? Is he acting normal?’ So those are things I always keep an eye out [for], even in his match with Hangman [Page], watching what happened there I was in the crowd and all I could do was look at Jon [Moxley] to react to see how he was reacting to it," added Renee. [From 27:57 to 28:35]

Jon Moxley will go to war with MJF at Full Gear 2022

While it's highly likely that the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, will see some blood in the Full Gear main event, the question is who will it be coming from, Jon Moxley, MJF, or both of them?

The two men will headline the final AEW pay-per-view of the year, with both Moxley and MJF cutting a series of scathing promos on each other in recent weeks.

This will be the second time the two men will face each other for the AEW World Championship, with the first meeting coming all the way back at the All Out 2020 pay-per-view, where Moxley came out on top.

Do you think Jon Moxley will retain his title at Full Gear? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit AEW Unrestricted and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes