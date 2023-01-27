Create

"All Ex WWE strikes again!" - Wrestling fans react to another debut in Tony Khan's AEW next week

By Kaushik Das
Modified Jan 27, 2023 02:42 AM IST
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan

The wrestling world reacted to another former WWE Superstar's debut on next week's AEW Dynamite.

Timothy Thatcher signed with the sports entertainment juggernaut in February 2020 and made his debut two months later in NXT. Unfortunately, he was released from his contract in January 2022. Following his WWE departure, Thatcher has prominently featured in the Japanese promotion, Pro Wrestling Noah.

On this week's AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson defeated Brian Cage after a high-intensity battle. However, The American Dragon was on the receiving end of a post-match beatdown at the hands of MJF and Cage.

Shortly after, The Devil announced that Danielson would face Timothy Thatcher on the Wednesday night show next week. The Twitterati erupted at the prospect of another former WWE Superstar debuting in WWE, and below are some of the reactions to the same:

@SeanRossSapp All Ex WWE strikes again!
@SeanRossSapp I am all in on this! Not going to lie, part of me wants Thatcher to pull off the win and the arm...
@SeanRossSapp I thought he was still in WWE
@SeanRossSapp I am so hyped for this!!
@SeanRossSapp Only to get buried by the EVPs
@SeanRossSapp I like Thatcher. This angle just feels too similar to other ones.
@SeanRossSapp Honestly never heard of him
@SeanRossSapp Who is Timothy Thatcher? Do we know him from somewhere?
@SeanRossSapp Not just Thatcher. Thatcher vs Danielson!!!#AEWDynamite
@SeanRossSapp https://t.co/jDk7GWDADn

You can check out the full results of Dynamite HERE.

Former WWE Superstar John Morrison also expressed his desire for a return to AEW

While speaking during his interview with Chris Van Vliet, Morrison said that he has only discussed one-off appearances in All Elite Wrestling with Tony Khan.

The former WWE Superstar also added that while the roster is "jam-packed" in the Jacksonville-based promotion, he is still open to making a return at some point in the future.

“I think that the roster got scared. No. You know, I don’t know. I never discussed with Tony [Khan] anything more than one-offs. I was open and am open. I think that roster is just jam-packed with talent. And you never know in wrestling what could happen.”
@YoungBucks_AEW I would love John Morrison to be made in yarn! https://t.co/GNq48wqcjl

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan makes further additions to the AEW roster in the coming weeks.

Are you excited about Timothy Thatcher and potentially John Morrison appearing in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video

Check out 36 Amazing stats and facts from 36 years of the WWE Royal Rumble

Quick Links

Edited by Brandon Nell
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...