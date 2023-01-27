"All Ex WWE strikes again!" - Wrestling fans react to another debut in Tony Khan's AEW next week

The wrestling world reacted to another former WWE Superstar's debut on next week's AEW Dynamite.

Timothy Thatcher signed with the sports entertainment juggernaut in February 2020 and made his debut two months later in NXT. Unfortunately, he was released from his contract in January 2022. Following his WWE departure, Thatcher has prominently featured in the Japanese promotion, Pro Wrestling Noah.

On this week's AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson defeated Brian Cage after a high-intensity battle. However, The American Dragon was on the receiving end of a post-match beatdown at the hands of MJF and Cage.

Shortly after, The Devil announced that Danielson would face Timothy Thatcher on the Wednesday night show next week. The Twitterati erupted at the prospect of another former WWE Superstar debuting in WWE, and below are some of the reactions to the same:

Former WWE Superstar John Morrison also expressed his desire for a return to AEW

While speaking during his interview with Chris Van Vliet, Morrison said that he has only discussed one-off appearances in All Elite Wrestling with Tony Khan.

The former WWE Superstar also added that while the roster is "jam-packed" in the Jacksonville-based promotion, he is still open to making a return at some point in the future.

“I think that the roster got scared. No. You know, I don’t know. I never discussed with Tony [Khan] anything more than one-offs. I was open and am open. I think that roster is just jam-packed with talent. And you never know in wrestling what could happen.”

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan makes further additions to the AEW roster in the coming weeks.

