AEW Dynamite Results: Released WWE Superstar's debut announced; Seth Rollins possibly referenced; Bryan Danielson in action

Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti and Ricky Starks on AEW Dynamite

Action Andretti and Sammy Guevara started the match respectively. Both stars had a standoff after a back-and-forth in the middle of the ring. Guevara then laid out Andretti with a superkick. Andretti came up with a hurricanrana as The Spanish God was thrown out of the ring.

A distraction from Daniel Garcia helped Guevara get the advantage after hitting a suicide dive. Ricky Starks and Chris Jericho were tagged in. The two engaged in a chopping contest before Guevara took out Starks with a huge springboard cutter.

The heels had the upper hand but Starks somehow made the tag to Action Andretti. The latter came in with a flurry of offense and took out both Jericho and Starks. Towards the end of the match, Andretti and Guevara were the legal men as Starks as Ricky Starks hit the Roshambo on Chris Jericho at ringside.

However, Garcia hit Andretti with a baseball and Sammy Guevara capitalized with the GTH to pick up the pinfall victory for Jericho Appreciation Society.

Result: Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara def. Action Andretti and Ricky Starks on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Tribute to ROH Legend Jay Briscoe on AEW Dynamite

Darby Allin (c) vs. Buddy Matthews on AEW Dynamite - TNT Championship Match

Darby Allin and Buddy Matthews had a staredown, but a slight distraction from Julia Hart on the apron allowed the HOB member to get a strike in. Matthews then hit slammed Allin on the apron and at ringside. The former got a two-count after hitting a knee strike on the apron.

The lights went out and Malakai Black and Brody King appeared on the entrance ramp. They had a confrontation with Sting before Ortiz came out to even the odds. After a brief scuffle, Ortiz and Sting chased the heels away. Inside the ring, Buddy Matthews hit a powerbomb for a two-count.

Darby Allin looked to make a comeback with a sleeper hold but Matthews hit a cannonball to stop him. Allin scratched Matthews' back and hit his head as the two stars battled on the top turnbuckle. The HOB member had the champion on his shoulders, but Allin hit a spike to recover.

After a back-and-forth, Buddy Matthews hit a buckle bomb and followed it up with a stomp (possibly referencing Seth Rollins) for a two-count. Darby Allin recovered and hit a Code Red for a two-count.

Towards the end of the match, both men were on the top turnbuckle as Allin hit a Scorpion Drop for a two-count. The champion then trapped Matthews in the ropes and hit a Coffin Drop to retain his title on Dynamite.

Result: Darby Allin def. Buddy Matthews on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Post-match, Tony Schiavone interviewed Darby Allin and brought up his recent title defenses.

Samoa Joe made his appearance on the titantron and warned Allin by saying that he'll regain the title soon.

Ethan Page and Matt Hardy vs. Jungle Boy and Hook on AEW Dynamite

Ethan Page and Jack Perry started the match respectively. After a back-and-forth, all four men squared up in the middle of the ring. Page then shoved Hook and escaped from the ring as the babyfaces outnumbered Matt Hardy.

Hook and Page battled at the ringside area before Jungle Boy hit a suicide dive on dive. At this point in the match, Page and Hardy exchanged quick tags as they dominated Jack Perry.

The latter managed to escape from their clutches and tagged in Hook. The FTW Champion came in with a flurry of offense and hit a T-Bone Suplex on Ethan Page. Jungle Boy was tagged in. Hook looked to hit the RedRum, but Hardy stopped him.

Towards the end of the match, Matt Hardy looked to hit a Twist of Fate on Perry, but Page stopped him and tagged himself in. Page looked to hit the Twist of Fate, however, Perry reversed it into a Snapmare. Hook held onto Hardy's leg on the apron as Ethan Page finally tapped out to give JungleHook the victory.

Result: Jungle Boy and Hook def. Matt Hardy and Ethan Page on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Bryan Danielson vs. Brian Cage on AEW Dynamite

Both men squared off in the middle of the ring before Brian Cage overpowered Bryan Danielson. The American Dragon hit some kicks on Cage's knees and chops before looking to apply the LaBelle Lock.

Danielson kicked Cage out of the ring and followed it up with dive at the ringside area. He then climbed up the top turnbuckle and hit a crossbody drop. Inside the ring, Danielson charged at Cage, but the latter caught him and slammed the BCC member down on the mat.

He then dropped Bryan Danielson on the apron and sent him shoulder-first onto the barricades. Brian Cage was in complete control and kept targeting Danielson's shoulder. The latter retaliated with headbutts and hit some kicks, but Cage stopped his momentum.

Brian Cage stood on the middle rope and hit a suplex on Danielson, who was standing on the apron. He then hit a German suplex for a two-count. Cage looked to powerbomb Danielson from the middle rope but The American Dragon fought back with a superplex.

Bryan Danielson hit some heavy kicks to Brian Cage's chest and followed it up with a kick to the head. He looked for the stomps but failed to do so.

Towards the end, Cage hit a buckle bomb on Danielson and followed it up with a powerbomb. However, Danielson recovered and rolled Cage up to pick up the pinfall victory.

Result: Bryan Danielson def. Brian Cage on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Post-match, Brian Cage laid out a vicious beatdown on Bryan Danielson. AEW World Champion MJF came down the ring and handed Cage a steel chair. The latter wrapped Danielson's arm in a steel chair and shoved him on the ring post.

MJF then stomped on The American Dragon's injured arm before Konosuke Takeshita came out to make the save. He battled with Cage and hit a jumping knee as the heels walked away.

Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho on AEW Dynamite

The two stars locked up in the squared circle before Toni Storm moved to the outside to regroup. Toni Storm and Ruby Soho then exchanged strikes. A high boot from Storm took down Soho, but she retaliated with chops and slaps. The latter was on the apron and Storm took her out with a hip attack.

The former AEW Women's World Champion then slammed Soho on the barricades and stomped on her throat. Storm then dropped Soho with some chops and an elbow strike. Toni Storm continued her offense and got a one-count. She applied a Full Nelson before Ruby Soho fought back with a suplex.

She then hit a few kicks and dropped Storm before looking for the Destination Unknown. However, Toni Storm grabbed Soho's tights and got a two-count. The latter then hit the No Future for a two-count.

Toward the end of the match, Storm faked an injury and followed it with a hip attack in the corner. She then hit a DDT for a two-count. Britt Baker then came out and distracted Toni Storm. Ruby Soho capitalized with the Destination Unknown to pick up the pinfall victory.

Result: Ruby Soho def. Toni Storm on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Jay Lethal vs. Mark Briscoe on AEW Dynamite

Both men shook each other's hands in the middle of the ring to start off. They then squared off and came to a standstill following a back-and-forth sequence. Jay Lethal shoved Mark Briscoe to the corner and hit a chop. Briscoe reciprocated the same before the two stars exchanged chops.

Mark Briscoe dropped Lethal with a neckbreaker and got a two-count. Both battled on the apron and exchanged elbow strikes and chops. Jay Lethal entered the ring and hit a suicide dive on the outside on Briscoe. Lethal was in control and he hit a dropkick to the back of the head for a two-count.

Mark Briscoe fought back with chops and followed it up with a strike from the top turnbuckle. He then hit a Pele Kick and dropped Lethal with a cataclysm for a two-count. Jay Lethal stopped Briscoe's momentum with the Lethal Combination and followed it up with the Lethal Injection. However, Mark Briscoe rolled out of the ring.

Briscoe hit a dropkick from the apron and followed it with a brainbuster at the ringside area. He then laid out Lethal on the timekeeper's table and hit the Forgg Bow. Mark Briscoe got a two-count for his troubles.

He then hit a couple of big lariats and followed it up with Jay Driller to pick up the pinfall victory.

Result: Mark Briscoe def. Jay Lethal on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Post-match, the AEW locker room came out for a tribute to Jay Briscoe. Jay Lethal and Mark Briscoe then embraced each other in the ring to end the show.

