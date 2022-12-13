Create

"All gonna cook with Sasha" - Twitter erupts with wild reactions to potential dream match between Sasha Banks and former AEW Women's World Champion

By Sam Palmer
Modified Dec 13, 2022 08:50 PM IST
The wrestling world is excited at the thought of Sasha Banks in AEW
The wrestling world is eagerly anticipating what Sasha Banks's next move will be, given the rumors that she could be finished with WWE.

Banks and her tag team partner at the time, Naomi, famously walked out of WWE in May 2022, citing frustration with the creative direction that was given to them and the lack of focus on the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Neither woman has appeared in WWE since, with rumors circulating that 2023 could see the end of Sasha Banks and the introduction of Mercedes Mone in either AEW, New Japan Pro Wrestling, or both.

WOR/VoW: Sasha Banks has a per-appearance deal with NJPW at the highest price that Bushiroad has ever paid anyone, and they said it was more than Chris Jericho.Jericho made $100,000 a shot when he was working for New Japan. https://t.co/qqXasuhEpL

There is no official word on what Sasha will do in 2023. Still, wrestling fans are already falling head over heels with excitement at the thought of "The Boss" mixing it up with the finest that the AEW women's division has to offer, with former champions Riho, Hikaru Shida, and current champion Jamie Hayter among the featured names.

Give Riho and Sasha 15 minutes and that match has a ****1/2 floor I'm so serious.
@BackupHangman Hayter Vs. Sasha is going to be unreal
@BackupHangman Double ratings draws, breaking all TV records, wrestling is back baby
@BackupHangman Even though the biggest stars atm are Britt, Jade, and Saraya I really hope they just come out the gate with Sasha vs Riho or Shida. Just a simple dream match build. Literally can have someone just call the other out
@BackupHangman Give Shida, Hayter and Sasha 1 hour and we'll have an all timer
@BackupHangman 1000% agree https://t.co/0bKwAotsGj
@BackupHangman Toni Strom, Shida, Hayter, Statlander all of them would have AMAZING matches with her
I need that. twitter.com/BackupHangman/… https://t.co/Zb3utK54Dt
She would literally elevate anyone she faced. Sasha and Penelope could be a sneaky banger twitter.com/backuphangman/…
don’t even get me started on a shida match man twitter.com/backuphangman/…
Riho, Shida, Storm & Hayter are all gonna cook with Sasha. twitter.com/backuphangman/…
Riho / Mercedes doing Rey / Eddie tribute spots pop twitter.com/backuphangman/…
15 minutes? Give it 45 minutes she's worth more. twitter.com/BackupHangman/…
In 2023 we gotta finally get Mercedes vs Athena 1 v 1, and that’s a **** match with them sleepwalking through it twitter.com/BackupHangman/…
Riho doesn't get the respect she deserves for how amazing she is. A match with Mercedes that gets time would open a lot of people's eyes that are sleeping on her. They'd have the crowd on fire. twitter.com/BackupHangman/…
@MSidgwick @BackupHangman First women’s match to main event a ppv for AEW

Sasha Banks has already been endorsed by the leader of Bullet Club, Jay White

There is heavy speculation that Sasha Banks could make an appearance at the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4th, 2023, for NJPW, with the possibility of The Boss facing the IWGP Women's Champion later on in the month.

Someone who would be more than happy to see Banks in NJPW is Bullet Club leader Jay White, who has stated that Sasha would be a great addition to the Bullet Club as it would further "Switchblade's" claims of being the "Catalyst of Pro Wrestling."

Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) in Bullet Club?Honestly, I'll TAKE it! With the amount of STARPOWER she has, AND having FEMALE members of the faction in it? I can DEFINITELY get behind it.Jay White is ON to something here...#NJPW

White already has his hands full when it comes to Wrestle Kingdom, as he will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in the main event against Kazuchika Okada, who earned the opportunity to face "Switchblade" by winning the G1 Climax tournament.

Do you think "The Boss" will appear in AEW or NJPW? Let us know in the comments section below!

