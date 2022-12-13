"All gonna cook with Sasha" - Twitter erupts with wild reactions to potential dream match between Sasha Banks and former AEW Women's World Champion

The wrestling world is eagerly anticipating what Sasha Banks's next move will be, given the rumors that she could be finished with WWE.
Banks and her tag team partner at the time, Naomi, famously walked out of WWE in May 2022, citing frustration with the creative direction that was given to them and the lack of focus on the Women's Tag Team Championships.
Neither woman has appeared in WWE since, with rumors circulating that 2023 could see the end of Sasha Banks and the introduction of Mercedes Mone in either AEW, New Japan Pro Wrestling, or both.
There is no official word on what Sasha will do in 2023. Still, wrestling fans are already falling head over heels with excitement at the thought of "The Boss" mixing it up with the finest that the AEW women's division has to offer, with former champions Riho, Hikaru Shida, and current champion Jamie Hayter among the featured names.
Sasha Banks has already been endorsed by the leader of Bullet Club, Jay White
There is heavy speculation that Sasha Banks could make an appearance at the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4th, 2023, for NJPW, with the possibility of The Boss facing the IWGP Women's Champion later on in the month.
Someone who would be more than happy to see Banks in NJPW is Bullet Club leader Jay White, who has stated that Sasha would be a great addition to the Bullet Club as it would further "Switchblade's" claims of being the "Catalyst of Pro Wrestling."
White already has his hands full when it comes to Wrestle Kingdom, as he will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in the main event against Kazuchika Okada, who earned the opportunity to face "Switchblade" by winning the G1 Climax tournament.
