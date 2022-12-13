"All gonna cook with Sasha" - Twitter erupts with wild reactions to potential dream match between Sasha Banks and former AEW Women's World Champion

The wrestling world is eagerly anticipating what Sasha Banks's next move will be, given the rumors that she could be finished with WWE.

Banks and her tag team partner at the time, Naomi, famously walked out of WWE in May 2022, citing frustration with the creative direction that was given to them and the lack of focus on the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Neither woman has appeared in WWE since, with rumors circulating that 2023 could see the end of Sasha Banks and the introduction of Mercedes Mone in either AEW, New Japan Pro Wrestling, or both.

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager WOR/VoW: Sasha Banks has a per-appearance deal with NJPW at the highest price that Bushiroad has ever paid anyone, and they said it was more than Chris Jericho.



Jericho made $100,000 a shot when he was working for New Japan. WOR/VoW: Sasha Banks has a per-appearance deal with NJPW at the highest price that Bushiroad has ever paid anyone, and they said it was more than Chris Jericho.Jericho made $100,000 a shot when he was working for New Japan. https://t.co/qqXasuhEpL

There is no official word on what Sasha will do in 2023. Still, wrestling fans are already falling head over heels with excitement at the thought of "The Boss" mixing it up with the finest that the AEW women's division has to offer, with former champions Riho, Hikaru Shida, and current champion Jamie Hayter among the featured names.

Hollywood Hangman Adam Pearce (Parody) | WP @BackupHangman Give Riho and Sasha 15 minutes and that match has a ****1/2 floor I'm so serious. Give Riho and Sasha 15 minutes and that match has a ****1/2 floor I'm so serious.

Sidgwick @MSidgwick @BackupHangman Hayter Vs. Sasha is going to be unreal @BackupHangman Hayter Vs. Sasha is going to be unreal

Angsty Apple Dummy 🌸 @LightMatane



Just a simple dream match build. Literally can have someone just call the other out @BackupHangman Even though the biggest stars atm are Britt, Jade, and Saraya I really hope they just come out the gate with Sasha vs Riho or Shida.Just a simple dream match build. Literally can have someone just call the other out @BackupHangman Even though the biggest stars atm are Britt, Jade, and Saraya I really hope they just come out the gate with Sasha vs Riho or Shida. Just a simple dream match build. Literally can have someone just call the other out

Cam @BigCTCB @BackupHangman Give Shida, Hayter and Sasha 1 hour and we'll have an all timer @BackupHangman Give Shida, Hayter and Sasha 1 hour and we'll have an all timer

GoldenShovel @GoldenShovel3 @BackupHangman Toni Strom, Shida, Hayter, Statlander all of them would have AMAZING matches with her @BackupHangman Toni Strom, Shida, Hayter, Statlander all of them would have AMAZING matches with her

Daniel @DannyDiaz60

A match with Mercedes that gets time would open a lot of people's eyes that are sleeping on her.

They'd have the crowd on fire. Hollywood Hangman Adam Pearce (Parody) | WP @BackupHangman Give Riho and Sasha 15 minutes and that match has a ****1/2 floor I'm so serious. Give Riho and Sasha 15 minutes and that match has a ****1/2 floor I'm so serious. Riho doesn't get the respect she deserves for how amazing she is.A match with Mercedes that gets time would open a lot of people's eyes that are sleeping on her.They'd have the crowd on fire. twitter.com/BackupHangman/… Riho doesn't get the respect she deserves for how amazing she is. A match with Mercedes that gets time would open a lot of people's eyes that are sleeping on her. They'd have the crowd on fire. twitter.com/BackupHangman/…

Sasha Banks has already been endorsed by the leader of Bullet Club, Jay White

There is heavy speculation that Sasha Banks could make an appearance at the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4th, 2023, for NJPW, with the possibility of The Boss facing the IWGP Women's Champion later on in the month.

Someone who would be more than happy to see Banks in NJPW is Bullet Club leader Jay White, who has stated that Sasha would be a great addition to the Bullet Club as it would further "Switchblade's" claims of being the "Catalyst of Pro Wrestling."

Kenneth Bivens @KennethBivens90



Honestly, I'll TAKE it! With the amount of STARPOWER she has, AND having FEMALE members of the faction in it? I can DEFINITELY get behind it.



Jay White is ON to something here...

#NJPW Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) in Bullet Club?Honestly, I'll TAKE it! With the amount of STARPOWER she has, AND having FEMALE members of the faction in it? I can DEFINITELY get behind it.Jay White is ON to something here... Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) in Bullet Club?Honestly, I'll TAKE it! With the amount of STARPOWER she has, AND having FEMALE members of the faction in it? I can DEFINITELY get behind it.Jay White is ON to something here...#NJPW

White already has his hands full when it comes to Wrestle Kingdom, as he will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in the main event against Kazuchika Okada, who earned the opportunity to face "Switchblade" by winning the G1 Climax tournament.

Do you think "The Boss" will appear in AEW or NJPW? Let us know in the comments section below!

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes