All-time great WWE duo finally reunite in emotional moment on AEW Dynamite 

This week's AEW Dynamite witnessed a memorable sight at the expense of a WWE legacy. The fans in attendance saw one of the greatest tag teams reunite in an emotional moment following the events that went down.

During the August 13 edition of AEW Dynamite, Cope was scheduled to battle FTR manager Stokely in a one-on-one match. This came after he got a restraining order for Cope to safeguard Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood from him, but instead fell prey to The Rated-R Superstar's plan.

Cope began to toy with Stokely and beat him down. He even took a moment to humiliate him with public questions. Back in the ring, the former WWE superstar continued to inflict pain on Stokely until FTR showed up. They immediately went after the former AEW TNT Champion, which meant that the restraining order against Cope no longer stood valid.

He initially had the upper hand on FTR until the numbers game overpowered him. Just as they were about to lay another huge beatdown on the WWE Hall of Famer like they did at AEW Dynasty, Cope's former tag team partner, Christian Cage, ran down to the ring with 'Spike' to even the odds.

At the same time, Christian's former Patriarchy cohorts, Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian, also came down to attack him. However, he managed to send them packing as well, while Cope took out Dax Harwood with a thunderous spear. The former 'Edge and Christian' were left alone in the ring, realising that they had worked together after a long time.

In that moment, Cope hugged his best friend in a highly emotional sight that led to the fans erupting. With one of the greatest WWE tag teams of all time reuniting to work side by side, it might be a sign of one last run as a formidable unit in All Elite Wrestling.

