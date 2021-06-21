Top female star wants IMPACT Wrestling's Rosemary to join AEW 

AEW star Allie recently revealed that she wants to team up and feud with IMPACT Wrestling star Rosemary in Tony Khan's promotion.

The Bunny and Rosemary are no strangers to each other as they have quite a history together. Their alliance in 2017 in IMPACT Wrestling won over fans and critics alike, who lauded their natural chemistry.

One guess as to what @AllieWrestling was doing when she got the call about her first AEW singles match!



LISTEN to a new #AEWUnrestricted with @refaubrey & @tonyschiavone24. pic.twitter.com/4AobwsIzMN — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) June 17, 2021

They were also part of a divisive storyline in 2018-2019, where the AEW star, known as Allie back then, was possessed by Rosemary. The story culminated with The Bunny dying in Rosemary's arms, thus ending her stint in IMPACT Wrestling.

Appearing on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, the Hardy Family Office member discussed several topics, most notably her desire to see Rosemary in AEW. She stated that some of the best matches and moments of her career have also involved the former Knockouts Champion.

“It would be a dream come true to work alongside Rosemary again, as a partner. It would also be a dream come true to feud with her again because my all time favorite matches, my all time favorite feud in my entire career has been Rosemary,” Allie expressed. “She’s amazing, and she’s one of my best friends. Selfishly, if I could drag her here, I would and put her right next to me, and then maybe we’d also fight," (H/T - WrestlingInc)

The Bunny also revealed that Rosemary was one of her best friends and that she would selfishly bring her to AEW and partner with her before eventually feuding.

Rosemary could be an interesting addition to AEW

While Rosemary is still under a contract with IMPACT Wrestling, she could still appear in AEW, thanks to the working relationship between the two promotions.

Apart from a possible tag team with Allie, the former 2-time Knockouts Champion could be an intriguing addition to The Dark Order in the absence of Anna Jay, who's currently recuperating from an injury.

Well.. the Meatsuit is, anyway.. And it has done well for us.. 😏 https://t.co/CorMXiaxrz pic.twitter.com/wZkpOSTe8k — Rosemary, The Demon Assassin (@WeAreRosemary) June 20, 2021

A feud with fellow supernatural character, Abadon, could also lead to some fun, cinematic matches on AEW Dark or Elevation.

Do you want Rosemary to join AEW? If yes, who would you like to see her face? Sound off in the comments section below.

Head over to SK Wrestling Youtube for exclusive interviews & reviews now.

Edited by Arjun