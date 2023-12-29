"Always made me laugh" - Former AEW star Joey Janela reacts to 26-year-old wrestler's heartbreaking death

Former AEW star Joey Janela recently shared his reaction to the passing of a 26-year-old British wrestler.

The star in question is Kurtis Champan also known as 'Mad Kurt.' The 26-year-old made a name for himself on the British wrestling circuit and was a well-known figure in the RevPro Wrestling company in Portsmouth, United Kingdom. Mad Kurt was also a former British Cruiserweight Champion. RevPro was one of the first to break the unfortunate news of his passing on Twitter.

The news was indeed shocking to many, including Joey Janela, who posted the following tweet after the tragic passing:

"Sad, What a funny dude that always made me laugh on here. RIP."

Expand Tweet

Former AEW star Joey Janela shares an update on his injury

Former AEW star Joey Janela recently shared an update with the fans before his match at a recent independent event.

Joey Janela was one of the first to join All Elite Wrestling in 2019. The Bad Boy had some incredible matches with the likes of Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley that are still remembered by the fans to this day.

After he departed from All Elite Wrestling in May 2022, Joey Janela has been having a successful run on the independent circuit. However, Janela's match with BK Westbrook at a recent ETU event in Newark, NJ, was canceled due to his unfortunate injury.

The former AEW star took to Twitter to provide an update about his eye infection, which will keep him out of in-ring competition:

"Bad news unfortunately I won’t be there today at @ETUwrestling I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection in both eyes. The last week honestly has Been hell, being unable to see 60% of the day, sleeping in quarters & in and out of hospitals, One of the worst weeks of my life and nothing seems to be working. I’m sorry to the fans that were expecting to see me today, also please do not Twitter Diagnose me…"

Expand Tweet

What is your favorite match of Joey Janela in AEW? Let us know in the comments below.