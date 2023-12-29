Revolution Pro UK has announced the passing of British wrestler Kurtis Chapman, aged 26.

Popularly known as "Mad Kurt," the talented grappler was a regular figure in the British wrestling circuit for the past eight years and made a name for himself, primarily competing for RevPro Wrestling, a company based in Portsmouth, United Kingdom.

Chapman debuted for the promotion in 2014 and even won the British Cruiserweight title in RevPro while gaining a reputation for being one of the most promising talents in the UK.

In addition to his in-ring character, "Mad Kurt" was known for his social media activity, which got him a lot of attention and made him a very entertaining personality to follow in wrestling.

While the exact details of his passing aren't known, RevPro put out a heartbreaking statement confirming that the beloved "Mad Kurt" had tragically lost his life:

"We, at Revolution Pro Wrestling are absolutely heartbroken to report the loss of our dear friend Kurtis Chapman. We watched Kurtis grow from a child to a young man who loved professional wrestling and continued to excel in all aspects of his life. One of the most gifted technical wrestlers, charismatic characters and magnetic personalities. He will never be forgotten."

The career highlights of Kurtis Chapman

Been born in Portsmouth, England, Kurtis Chapman began his professional wrestling career as a rookie teenager in his hometown for RevPro Wrestling.

He spent most of his time in RevPro and had the opportunity to take on several highly-rated names, including Will Ospreay, Kushida, and many other international performers.

One of Chapman's most notable matches ever happened against Minoru Suzuki, and it was one of those rare moments where even the hard-hitting Japanese legend was seemingly left surprised by his opponent.

While he was a fine pro wrestler, Chapman was an even better human being outside the ring, which is evident from the heartfelt tributes that have flooded the internet.

