WWE is home to wrestlers from all over the world. In the last two decades, WWE has increased their visibility and has attracted more and more superstars from different continents.

The United Kingdom, in particular, has been home to many past and future WWE superstars. Although there are yet to be multiple WWE title holders from the UK, there have been a number of secondary title holders who hail from the United Kingdom.

WWE has held several live events in the UK. In 1992, after trying several live supercard events in the UK, the WWE held its first ever PPV across the pond. SummerSlam1992, which featured the British Bulldog challenging Bret Hart for the IC title, was the first such event. Since then, WWE has held numerous PPVs in the UK as it has become a hotbed for WWE.

Free television has also been a major part of the WWE’s exposure in the UK. Both SmackDown and Raw have held numerous shows overseas over the last several years. WWE’s NXT product has been featured in the UK.

Starting in 2016, NXT UK has aired on a weekly basis. WWE has also been broadcast in the UK since 1980s. More than a generation of people in the UK have now grown up on WWE wrestling.

WWE has continued to add to their talent pool with superstars from the UK. The list continues to grow and it will only be a matter of time before a number of WWE future champions come from the UK. Here is the list of the 5 best WWE superstars from the UK to this point.

#5. WWE’s teacher extraordinaire, Fit Finley.

A long-time superstar in both WCW and WWE, Fit Finley left his mark first as a wrestler and today as a teacher. He's one of the people behind the scenes credited with helping to elevate women’s wrestling in WWE. Finley’s no nonsense, physical toughness as a wrestler has been replaced by a thoughtful, caring style as a teacher.

Finley first came to prominence in WCW from 1996 to 2001. While there, he would win his first title in a major American promotion by beating Booker T to win the WCW World Television title.

He would go on to wrestle a number of matches with the belt before dropping the strap back to Booker T. After an injury sidelined him for nearly a year, Finley returned to perform in WCW right up until the company was purchased by Vince McMahon and WWE.

Finley initially came to WWE as a talent agent and his first two proteges were John Cena and Randy Orton. He moved on to work with the women before making his in-ring return in 2004. One of Finley’s biggest feuds was with Bobby Lashley. He eventually added the WWE US championship to his resume when he defeated Lashley for the belt.

Since 2012, he has served as a trainer for the likes of Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Rhonda Rousey. Finley’s contributions both in and out of the ring earn him a spot on this list.

