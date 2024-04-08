Amanda Huber posts emotional message about Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee during WrestleMania XL

Brodie Lee's wife Amanda tweeted a heartfelt message that Brodie Jr. said when he saw Bray Wyatt's fireflies.

Almost every fan agrees that Bray Wyatt was one of the best creative minds WWE has ever had. His gimmicks, 'The Eater of the Worlds' and 'The Fiend,' will forever be engraved in fans' memories. He unfortunately passed away in August 2023.

Before his tragic demise, someone he considered a brother, Brodie Lee, passed away in December 2020. He was reportedly one of the closest people to Bray. He was signed to AEW in 2020 and became the TNT Champion within one year of his signing.

The former WWE Champion was remembered by fans and the company multiple times at this year's WrestleMania. WWE also released a documentary titled Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal.

Recently, Amanda Huber took to Twitter and cited Brodie Jr. on what he said when he saw fireflies as many fans paid tribute to the immortal star.

"'When I start wrestling, this is what I want to see. All the fireflies for dada and uncle Bray. I’m telling you now, mama. This is what I want' - Brodie," she shared.

The Undertaker believes Bray Wyatt should have broken his streak

Speaking on The Undertaker's Patreon page, the Phenom stated that Bray was the "most logical person" to break his streak due to the resemblance in their characters.

"The most logical person to break it would have been Bray Wyatt. Probably of the three, it would have meant more to his career than even Roman's. For Roman, it would have been very special, but for Bray, there were so many comparisons between the two characters and the darkness and the different things. For him to be able to have broke it would have been such a feather in his cap and is something that would have probably – could have extended the character of The Undertaker in a different capacity," he said.

At the 2024 Hall of Fame ceremony, Bray's father and uncle were inducted into the class, where they paid rich tributes to him.

