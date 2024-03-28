"He's the only one" - The Undertaker believes major WWE star should've ended his streak at WrestleMania

The Undertaker's undefeated WWE streak at WrestleMania is one of the most universally discussed topics for wrestling fans. The Deadman recently revealed that he wanted Bray Wyatt to break his streak.

Bray Wyatt's character struck fear in the hearts of WWE Superstars and fans for years after his debut in the company. The Eater of Worlds' creative genius made him a standout performer, and the company often booked him in high-profile feuds.

On The Undertaker's Patreon page, the 7-time WWE World Champion explained how Bray Wyatt should've ended the streak. He also added that the former Fiend should've got a win over him at The Grandest Stage of Them All:

"The most logical person to break it would have been Bray Wyatt. Probably of the three, it would have meant more to his career than even Roman's. For Roman, it would have been very special but for Bray, there were so many comparisons between the two characters and the darkness and the different things. For him to be able to have broke it would have been such a feather in his cap and in something that would have prob probably could have extended the, the character of the Undertaker in, in a different capacity."

He also added Wyatt's career needed the win over The Deadman more than Roman Reigns.

"You know, I mean, Bray would have been the, the in ring aspect of it, but I think that those characters would have somehow maybe merged together in some kind of higher power type deal. But I think of, of all the people that it would have helped, the most, I think Bray would have been the guy. He's the only one." [H/T - SEScoops]

The Undertaker heavily praises rising WWE star

The Undertaker gave three decades of his life to WWE before retiring from in-ring competition during the Pandemic Era. The Deadman's opinion holds significant weight, as few people have more experience and knowledge of tbe industry.

Over the past few months, Austin Theory has been teaming up with Grayson Waller on Friday Night SmackDown. The popular WWE duo initially had momentum behind them, but it looks like the partnership could eventually end in the coming months.

During a conversation with ESPN, The Phenom spoke highly of A-Town and believes that he's a viable heel in the promotion. The star has a lot of room to grow in the coming year, but Theory has already garnered praise from veterans in the industry.

