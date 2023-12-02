"Amateur Embarrassing Wrestling" - Fans lash out at AEW for massive botch at recent show

The recent tapings of AEW Rampage featured a six-man tag team match. However, the bout was overshadowed by an embarrassing botch, which led to a hilarious reaction from the fans.

On this week's Rampage tapings, El Hijo del Vikingo, Pentagon, and Komander teamed up to take on the Workhorsemen and Brian Cage in a six-man tag match. The match was said to be great; however, it may get overshadowed by the horrible botch of Vikingo when the babyface team was diving toward the Workhorsemen and Cage outside the ring.

The show is set to air tonight, and it will be interesting to see if the company decides to edit out the botch from the match. On Twitter, a fan has asked Tony Khan to air the spot during Rampage:

"Hey @TonyKhan Please 'Restore the feeling' by airing this spot during tonight's pre-taped #AEWRampage."

Fans have given their hilarious reactions to the botch:

"Amateur Embarrassing Wrestling."

EC3 questions AEW CEO Tony Khan for taking a shot at Vince Russo

Former WWE star EC3 is unsure why AEW CEO Tony Khan took a shot at Vince Russo while starting the company.

Vince Russo recently revealed on X how Tony Khan took a major shot at him while starting AEW. According to Russo, the shots were uninformed.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 questioned why Tony Khan dragged Vince Russo's name:

"Why drag Vince’s name in, short of the fact that he had a reputation due to online reporting from the past, false narratives, and lies? Because guys, I’m telling you, if you pay for your lies: you’re an idiot. If you get them for free, you’re still an idiot."

He continued:

"But this whole reputation this man had, it’s absurd, why take the shot? Why even bring him into the conversation? All you need to say is we’re gonna deliver a product the fans want to see. Talk positive about what you're doing and what you’re trying to portray. Unnecessary." [03:25 - 04:56]

Do you agree with EC3? Let us know in the comments below.

