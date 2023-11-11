"Ouch!" – AEW star's unpleasant bump has fans worried

El Hijo Del Vikingo is currently one of the most promising wrestlers in the industry. He is the Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide "Mega Champion," and his AEW matches are a spectacle on their own, with fans loving his high-flying maneuvers.

However, the Mexican star recently took a bump during a match on AEW Rampage that could have led to a concussion. Fans were essentially left dumbfounded as to why he would try such a dangerous spot.

Expand Tweet

The aforementioned bump took place in a tag match against FTR. The bump came from a high-risk move, a dive to the outside from between the ropes, resulting in a botch that had Vikingo land head-first onto the announcer's table. The crowd and fans alike had some pretty shocked reactions to the spot, check them out.

The fans' shocked reactions to the spot.

Wrestling matches can have their botches, and concussions can put a wrestler out of business for a long while, hence, such spots should be more carefully considered so as to avoid any potential injuries.

Jim Cornette had called out AEW for the safety aspect of their matches

Jim Cornette, the legendary wrestling personality, has never been a huge fan of AEW. One specific aspect of the promotion's matches that Cornette doesn't like is the safety of the performers. He recently spoke on his podcast, Jim Cornette Experience, about the dangers of the kind of maneuvers that wrestlers in the Jacksonville-based company do during their matches.

"WWE is at least trying to extend these guys' and girls' careers somewhat by not letting them do insane s**t that's going to lead to multiple surgeries and a lifelong pain management issue by the time they're 40 or whatever," said Cornette. [3.08 - 3.29]

Professional wrestlers have always spoken about concussions and other injuries that have not just taken them out of the ring but also changed the way they live. With Tony Khan having been called out on the matter earlier in his tenure as well, it's anybody's guess about whether he will take into better consideration the safety aspects of his company's matches.

What do you think about El Hijo del Vikingo's bump? Tell us in the comments section below.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here