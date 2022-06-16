"I know how to deal with celebrities" – American actress opens up about encounter with AEW's MJF at an airport

Actress and comedian Sherri Shepherd recently recalled her "unpleasant" encounter with AEW's Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) at a Los Angeles airport on The Wendy Williams Show.

Following his June 1 scathing promo, The Salt of the Earth was removed by AEW and Warner Media from all platforms. The star has had major issues with AEW over the past few months.

Meanwhile, Shepherd isn't a stranger to wrestling, as she made a cameo in WWE in 2009. She was the guest manager of MVP, who battled Dolph Ziggler for the United States Championship on an episode of SmackDown.

During the show, Shepherd said that her son, Jeffrey, spotted the Long Islander but was nervous about approaching for an autograph. When she finally went for it and asked the AEW star for his autograph, he reacted in a less than flattering manner:

"So I said, 'I’ll do it for my baby,' because I’m mother bear. I said I'd go and ask him for an autograph. I know how to deal with celebrities, they don’t want you to do a whole bunch of talking. I was very nice and I tapped him gently on the leg and said, ‘excuse me, are you the famous wrester MJF?’ He snapped back and said, ‘No!’ I said, ‘Okay, well do people tell you that you look like the famous wrestler MJF?’ Then he snapped back and went, ‘Yes!’ and he put his headphones on and turned away from me."(H/T: WrestlingInc)

As the story continued, Sherri mentioned Jeffrey told her that Maxwell was playing his bad persona. However, she told her son she didn't buy it.

MJF previously spat at a fan's coffee in a cruise event

The Salt of the Earth always maintains kayfabe in his wrestling character, on and off camera. In an episode of DDP Snake Pit, Diamond Dallas Page told a story about how NJF spat in a fan's coffee:

"Max is doing it totally in character, being Maxwell Jacob Friedman. At some point, a comedian and his buddy were drinking coffee. They finally get up to him and say, ‘Max, we love what you’re doing.’ He said, ‘Yea,’ and grabs the coffee out of the guy’s hand, spits in it, and gives it back to him and said, ‘So what the f**k do you want?"

Currently, there's no timetable on when AEW will reinstate The Salt of the Earth. Meanwhile, stories of him being a "jerk" prove why he's one of the best heels in the business today.

