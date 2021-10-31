×
"They hate me as much as I hate them" – Dan Lambert opens up about his AEW character

Dan Lambert is the founder of the American Top Team faction
Muhammed Shijas
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Oct 31, 2021 11:27 PM IST
News

American Top Team manager Dan Lambert recently spoke about his character in AEW and how much enjoys doing it. Dan stated that as part of his character, he has been recently saying what comes to mind during his promos in AEW.

Dan Lambert's heel character is something that fans despise. The founder of American Top Team has been criticizing AEW and its fans ever since he made his debut.

Dan Lambert should have a Cameo where all he does is roast you.#AEWDynamite

Dan Lambert recently sat down with Miami Herald’s Jim Varsallone to discuss his new role in the wrestling industry. Lambert spoke about his character in AEW and explained how it's a win-win situation for him. Dan stated he's having the best time cutting heel promos and shouting bad things at people.

"I’m having the time of my life. I get to show up in front of a bunch of people, talk a bunch of s**t about people and things I don’t really like anyway. What could be better than that? They say characters are more effective when they show some of your true feelings and you project what’s what’s really inside. So I guess I’m kind of a jerk on the inside because I’m just saying what comes to my mind, what I really think, and if people don’t like it and boo it and they hate me as much as I hate them, I guess it’s a win-win,” said Dan Lambert (H/T EWrestlingnews).

Dan Lambert and his team will face Chris Jericho's Inner Circle at AEW Full Gear

.@sammyguevara's win seals it, the #InnerCircle will face @ScorpioSky, @OfficialEGO & 3 members of @AmericanTopTeam of the Inner Circle's choosing at #AEWFullGear & #AEW GM @TonyKhan has made it a Minneapolis Street Fight! Tune in Live Nationwide for #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama NOW https://t.co/06CayY4AvP

Recently, Dan Lambert's American Top Team and Chris Jericho's Inner Circle have developed a heated rivalry. Both teams will be locking horns at AEW Full Gear in a five-on-five tag team match, which was recently confirmed.

On a recent episode of Dynamite, Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara successfully defended his TNT title against American top team supporter Ethan Page.

After the match, Jericho confronted Page and Scorpio and revealed that their match at Full Gear will be a Minneapolis Street Fight. Fans are heavily hyped to see the two factions collide, and are hoping to see a significant build-up in the coming weeks.

Edited by Abhinav Singh
