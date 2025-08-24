"An Absolute Classic," "Match of the Night"- Fans erupt after Hangman Page defeated MJF for AEW World Championship

By Faiz Ahmed
Modified Aug 24, 2025 21:10 GMT
Hangman Adam Page is still AEW World Champion.
Hangman Adam Page is still AEW World Champion. (Image via AEW's X/@AEW)

AEW World Champion 'Hangman' Adam Page and MJF put on an amazing match at Forbidden Door 2025. Back when the promotion was in its infancy, these two were built as the top stars to carry the promotion, and they proved exactly why with the match they put on show tonight.

Both wrestlers put everything on the line to come away with a win, and ultimately, the reigning champion was successful in retaining the title. MJF tried his best to cheat his way to a win, but Hangman Page beat him at his own game. The Cowboy hit Max with his Casino Gauntlet contract before delivering a Buckshot Lariat to seal the win.

Following the match, many fans took to X/Twitter to express their views on the match as they erupted with joy. Several fans enjoyed the bout between the two, calling the match "an absolute classic" and referring to it as the match of the night, with some also claiming it to be a match of the year contender.

also-read-trending Trending
Fans erupted after Adam Page's win.
Fans erupted after Adam Page's win. (Image via X/@AEW)
MJF Still Has Another Shot at the AEW World Championship

MJF proved unsuccessful in capturing the AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door despite his best efforts. The Salt of the Earth pulled off every trick in the book to try and win the title in London, but ultimately fell short after Hangman Adam Page gave him a taste of his own medicine.

However, all is not lost for the former World Champion. On the go-home episode of Dynamite, MJF coerced Hangman Adam Page into giving in to his demands. One of his demands was that his contract wouldn't be cashed in at the event in London. Since the defending champion agreed, MJF still has one more shot at the World Championship that he can use anytime he wants.

Edited by Faiz Ahmed
