"An abusive workplace filled with bloodthirsty fans" - MJF hilariously finds solace in ex-WWE star being on AEW Dynamite

MJF recently sent out a tweet, which has now been deleted, suggesting that the only person who gives him any solace in AEW is his current bling tag team partner Adam Cole.

Previously, both superstars were in a feud for the AEW World Championship, with MJF barely making it out. Even though it seemed that it wasn't over between them, they had to put all that on hold as the two were forced to work together due to being paired in the AEW Tag Team Championship Blind Eliminator Tournament.

Fans have been treated to all sorts of shenanigans from the moment they were paired, such as training segments, hilarious backstage conversations, and a birthday celebration for Adam Cole after their win last week.

In a now-deleted tweet, the Salt of the Earth posted a selfie of himself with his cat, Piper, emphasizing how he dreads leaving her to go to work. He then goes on to talk about how his workplace is "abusive," and the fans are "bloodthirsty."

"See ya soon piper! Im sorry dads in an abusive workplace filled with bloodthirsty fans. I'll be back before ya know it.....hopefully. SO FUNNY."

He then cheekily added that the only redeeming factor is that his tag team partner Adam Cole will be around.

"At least Adam is coming."

Check out the deleted tweet below:

MJF and Adam Cole's next matchup in the Blind Eliminator Tournament has been announced

MJF and Adam Cole's pairing has seen no shortage of entertainment. The pair will take on Big Bill and Brian Cage in the next round of the Blind Eliminator Tournament.

The AEW World Champion took to Twitter to express his reaction to finding out who they were gonna face. Friedman also tried to skip the match entirely by stating he was sick and could not compete.

It seems that AEW has struck gold with the pairing of these two. Every segment of theirs has been well-received, and this may go on for the next few weeks or so, depending on their performance in the tournament.

What are your reactions to the Adam Cole and MJF segments? Let us know your reactions in the comments section below.

