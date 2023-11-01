"And I’m like, wait, what?" - AEW star recalls how The Rock's appearance led to promo getting scrapped

An AEW star recently recalled her unexpected encounter with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson during her time in WWE. The star in question is none other than CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana.

At AEW All Out 2023, Miro, formerly known as Rusev, defeated Powerhouse Hobbs. Following the match, Miro's wife, CJ Perry, made her AEW debut. Prior to this, she had been in WWE as Miro's manager and was involved in feuds, including a memorable storyline between Miro and Bobby Lashley, where she even 'married' The All Mighty as part of the storyline.

In 2014 and 2016, Perry had brief encounters with The Rock on episodes of RAW when she and her real-life husband, Miro, were involved in promo segments with The Brahma Bull.

Speaking in an interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Perry recalled her memorable encounter with The Rock.

“Oh, yeah, that was really funny, So we get a promo, like, in the middle of the day, we were working Big Show at the time, and this is when Miro was undefeated, and he was a hero of the Russian Federation. So they give us this promo, it doesn’t make a lot of sense, and they’re like, look at 7:15, meet us back by this door and this bus, and you’re gonna know what happens here, like, okay, so I’m learning that we go back there," CJ Perry said.

Furthermore, she said that they were given just 45 minutes to learn a completely new promo for the segment:

"Then they open the door, and it’s Dwayne in there, and I’m like, wait, what? And they’re like, scratch that promo. So we had 45 minutes, it was maybe an hour, we had to learn a whole new thing, but it was great. It was a lot of fun,” CJ Perry said. [H/T Wrestle Talk]

Check out her full interview below:

AEW star CJ Perry talks about The Rock calling her 'hot and flexible'

Following their encounter in 2014, CJ Perry and The Rock had a backstage segment on TV in 2016. In this segment, The Great One made a playful comment about a hotel encounter involving him and Perry, describing her as 'hot and flexible.'

Speaking in the same interview, Perry mentioned that she is glad that the former WWE Champion needed some of her clout.

"I'm glad he feels like he needs my clout." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

AEW star Miro also shared his thoughts on the memorable segment with The Brahma Bull, stating that the former WWE Champion made the story of an affair as a form of revenge on him.

What is your favorite match of The Rock in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

