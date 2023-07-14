Why did WWE legend The Rock claim to have a secret fling with Lana? Know the truth

WWE legend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson made headlines when he claimed to have had a secret fling with Lana, the then-on-screen manager of former WWE star Rusev (currently Miro in AEW).

However, the erstwhile Rusev revealed that this was nothing more than a fabricated story to get back at him. The incident took place on October 6, 2014, when The Rock made a return to RAW in New York and confronted Miro and Lana.

The confrontation quickly escalated, with The People's Champion physically engaging with the AEW star. Two years later, backstage, he joked about having a romantic encounter with Lana at a hotel.

In a recent interview on talkSPORT, Miro expressed his thoughts on the matter, suggesting that the former WWE Champion cooked up the story of an affair to seek revenge for their previous encounter in New York.

According to him, The Great One resorted to speaking ill of Lana and imagining things as a means of retaliation.

“The first one was better, the one in Brooklyn. He showed up out of nowhere, we had a little talk and scuffle. I think that left a sour taste in his mouth. Even though he beat me up a little bit, I got the better of him. Maybe he was just sour about that so he had to come back and talk bad about Lana, imagining things," Miro said.

It should be noted that Lana and Miro are married in real life. The two stars were released from WWE during the COVID-19 pandemic. Miro has since joined AEW and is one of the top stars in the promotion.

The Rock received an invitation from rising WWE star Grayson Waller

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller has extended an invitation to none other than The Rock himself to make a return to SmackDown and be a part of the Grayson Waller Effect talk show.

After mocking The Rock's original debut and playfully criticizing his outfit, The People's Champion responded in his typical humorous fashion, blaming Triple H for the outfit choice.

In response, Waller invited him to be a guest on his talk show on a future episode of SmackDown.

Check out the exchange below:

Grayson Waller @GraysonWWE

You still have an open invitation to be a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect though! Sounds like you’re in desperate need of the Grayson Waller rub twitter.com/therock/status… Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

That outfit was so cringe 🏾 🏾

Here’s what’s more cringe - the fact you look and sound like you dropped out of some jabroni’s balloon knot.

Nice haircut, you Outback Jack Off.

Ps, my cringe debut outfit was all @GraysonWWE Man you’re right!That outfit was so cringeHere’s what’s more cringe - the fact you look and sound like you dropped out of some jabroni’s balloon knot.Nice haircut, you Outback Jack Off.Ps, my cringe debut outfit was all @TripleH ’s idea 🤣 Ouch! Those classic 1999 schoolyard insults really still hit.You still have an open invitation to be a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect though! Sounds like you’re in desperate need of the Grayson Waller rub #GWEffect

It seems that Waller is eager to make his mark by interacting with WWE legends. He recently confronted a returning John Cena at Money in the Bank and Edge on SmackDown.

