"That left a sour taste in his mouth" - Top AEW star on why The Rock claimed to have a fling with his wife in WWE

AEW star Miro recently turned the clock back to talk about his notorious segments with Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, in WWE.

On October 6, 2014, The Rock returned to RAW to confront Miro and his then-on-screen manager Lana. The two men had a heated exchange before The People's Champion laid his hands on the AEW star.

Then two years later, the Brahma Bull had a waggish run-in with Lana backstage, where he claimed to have had a fling with her at a hotel.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Miro stated that The Rock made up the story of an affair with his wife so that he could get back at him for what he did to the veteran in New York:

“The first one was better, the one in Brooklyn. He showed up out of nowhere, we had a little talk and scuffle. I think that left a sour taste in his mouth. Even though he beat me up a little bit, I got the better of him. Maybe he was just sour about that so he had to come back and talk bad about Lana, imagining things," Miro said.

Unfortunately, these comical angles didn't lead to any singles match between The Redeemer and The Great One.

However, the two men enthralled wrestling fans by creating an unforgettable moment.

Does WWE legend The Rock watch AEW?

Unlike his cousin Roman Reigns, The Rock has good things to say about the swift rise of AEW.

During a live Instagram session a few years ago, The Great One divulged that he watches AEW. The WWE legend added that the competition is vital as it creates a hunger in the wrestling business:

"Yeah, I watch AEW of course I do. I'm very happy for the success of that company, because it's always a good thing and it creates a hunger, which is good," he said.

Ryan Satin @ryansatin The Rock says he watches AEW The Rock says he watches AEW https://t.co/6FPENXhVYA

As for Dwayne Johnson, he last laced up his boots against Erick Rowan in a squash match at WrestleMania 32. The Great One defeated Rowan in six seconds, making it the quickest WrestleMania match of all time.

Despite his busy Hollywood projects precluding him from wrestling again, he has managed to appear sporadically in WWE programming.

With his timetable reportedly cleared for WrestleMania next year, the long-awaited dream match between The People's Champion and The Tribal Chief can possibly happen.

