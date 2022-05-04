The Rock is currently busy with his career in Hollywood. The former multi-time WWE World Champion has established his place as one of the biggest blockbuster draws on the planet.

Dwayne Johnson still keeps up with the professional wrestling industry despite not competing inside the squared circle in six years. A WWE guy through and through, he is also aware of All Elite Wrestling.

With that being said, what did The Rock say when he was asked about AEW?

During an Instagram live session two years ago, the former WWE Champion claimed that he was happy with the success of the Jacksonville-based company. The Great One said:

"Yeah, I watch AEW—of course I do. I'm very happy for the success of that company, because it's always a good thing and it creates a hunger, which is good."

Check out the clip of The Rock speaking about AEW below:

Ryan Satin @ryansatin The Rock says he watches AEW The Rock says he watches AEW https://t.co/6FPENXhVYA

Bully Ray recently claimed that AEW star MJF could reach The Rock's success level on the microphone

AEW star MJF is already one of the greatest talkers in the pro wrestling industry today. At such a young age, he has already been involved in numerous incredible feuds in the company against the likes of CM Punk, Darby Allin, Chris Jericho, and his current adversary Wardlow.

Bully Ray believes that Maxwell Jacob Friedman is capable of reaching Dwayne Johnson's level on the microphone. While speaking on the Busted Open Radio recently, the WWE Hall of Famer said:

"If anybody could ever challenge what The Rock was able to accomplish on the microphone, I think it's MJF. I think given time, seasoning, the right people to stand across from him, the right people to tighten his screws, MJF could become the next Rock on the microphone."

Do you think MJF is capable of being as great as the WWE legend on the microphone? Sound off in the comment section below!

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Pratik Singh