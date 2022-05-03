WWE legend says AEW star could become the next Rock on the microphone

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has high hopes for AEW star MJF, who the former believes could become the next Rock on the microphone.

During his run with WWE, the Rock was known for his incredible ability to weave compelling stories with the microphone in hand. The People's Champ's ability to invoke a reaction from the crowd made him one of the best superstars in the company's history.

On a recent Busted Open show, the panelists - which included Mark Henry, Bully Ray, and Tommy Dreamer - revealed the current pro wrestlers they'd choose if they were to build a pro wrestling promotion.

In the young wrestler category, Bully Ray chose AEW star MJF, who he thinks has the potential to be as big as The Rock on the microphone.

"I was going back and forth between two, Hook was one of them. I don't know if you guys are really going to consider this a sleeper pick but I'm going with him. It's MJF. Is MJF really considered a sleeper pick? I don't know. But he's a younger talent, when you say sleeper, I equate it to younger. So I was like Hook, Austin Theory, MJF. MJF is the guy for me. He's a younger talent, who, we all know, the sky is the absolute limit. Who knows what MJF [is capable of]?"

Bully Ray continued:

"If anybody could ever challenge what The Rock was able to accomplish on the microphone, I think it's MJF. I think given time, seasoning, the right people to stand across from him, the right people to tighten his screws, MJF could become the next Rock on the microphone." [From 17:30 to 18:19]

Meanwhile, Mark Henry chose AEW star Wardlow as his sleeper pick, while Tommy Dreamer chose IMPACT Wrestling's Ace Austin as the one to look out for in the future.

Chris Jericho has also drawn comparisons between the WWE legend and the young AEW star

Not only Bully Ray, but the similarities between the two stars didn't go unnoticed in another legend's eyes.

Chris Jericho, who had a lengthy feud with MJF, felt that his storyline with the young star was similar to when he was in a rivalry with The Rock in WWE.

"MJF is bringing out a different side in me but I think it's working both ways. Once again it reminds me a lot of when I was working with the Rock. It was very hard to combat him on the microphone because he was that good," said Jericho.

That's high praise for a pro wrestler who is just 26 years of age and has been on a major television program for just a few years. There's also a possibility of MJF walking in The Rock's footsteps and moving to WWE once his AEW contract expires. The Pinnacle leader himself has referenced the possibility many times. However, only time will tell if The Salt of The Earth strikes a deal with Vince McMahon.

