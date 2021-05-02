Chris Jericho compares AEW star to The Rock

Chris Jericho is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He has competed globally and is currently excelling in AEW. During his stints with WWE and All Elite Wrestling, he has interacted with countless top stars worldwide.

Recently, Jericho drew a similarity between MJF's promo ability and that of The Rock. MJF is a young, rising star in AEW and has proven himself to be one of the best on the mic in a short span.

Appearing on Sirius XM's Busted Open, Chris Jericho discussed his promo battles with MJF over the last few weeks and had high praise for his skills on the mic.

"MJF is bringing out a different side in me but I think it's working both ways," Jericho said. "Once again it reminds me a lot of when I was working with the Rock. It was very hard to combat him on the microphone because he was that good but if you could do that, you've struck gold and that's one of the reasons why the segments I've had with The Rock on the stick were always very classic because you had a great babyface and a great heel. When you have that combination and dynamic, it always ends up being a more riveting magical segment. So it is like that with Max and it is one of the reasons we wanted to work with each other"

MJF and Chris Jericho have been involved in storylines together since last fall and now their rivalry has been rekindled in the form of a faction war.

The Inner Circle will face The Pinnacle at AEW Blood and Guts

Poster for AEW Blood & Guts

Blood & Guts is AEW's version of War Games, where two teams will battle each other inside two rings surrounded by a cage. After being canceled last year, Blood & Guts will make its AEW debut this Wednesday.

The two teams colliding in the brutal structure are The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle, resulting from MJF leaving Jericho's faction to build his own group.

Blood and guts- 3 days. pic.twitter.com/8hT7beK9QG — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) May 2, 2021

