Top WWE Superstar hands The Rock enticing invitation to return to SmackDown

A top WWE Superstar has extended an invitation for The Rock to return to SmackDown.

Grayson Waller has had an impressive run on the main roster so far and has had quite an eventful July in WWE. He interrupted John Cena at Money in the Bank 2023 and got an Attitude Adjustment for his trouble.

Waller then interrupted another WWE legend on SmackDown, and it led to his first singles match on the main roster. He lost his in-ring debut to Edge this past Friday night on SmackDown but earned The Rated-R Superstar's respect in the process.

Earlier today, Waller mocked The Rock's original debut and called his outfit "yuck." The Rock hilariously responded and claimed that the terrible outfit was Triple H's idea. The 33-year-old reacted to The Great One's message and invited him to appear on his talk show on a future episode of SmackDown.

"Ouch! Those classic 1999 schoolyard insults really still hit. You still have an open invitation to be a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect though! Sounds like you’re in desperate need of the Grayson Waller rub #GWEffect," he said.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo wonders if The Rock was hitting on female star

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently wondered if The Rock was hitting on Trish Stratus when he called her "the female Rock" back in the day.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo wondered if The Brahma Bull was hitting on the Hall of Famer with the line. He noted that he wasn't diminishing Trish Stratus' influence on the business but suggested that The People's Champion may have been flirting with her.

"EC3, help me out here. Is he not hitting on her with this line? Let's be honest... So, he's probably hitting on her. Not to discredit any female wrestler out there because I love the female wrestlers, with the exception of Zoey [Stark], but was he not hitting on her? That sounds like Rock hitting on Trish Stratus, man," said Russo. [2:23 - 3:00]

You can check out the full video below:

The Rock is a very busy man but found the time to respond to Waller today. It will be interesting to see if the WWE SmackDown star can convince The Brahma Bull to return to the company and appear on his talk show.

