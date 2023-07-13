Grayson Waller wants to "save" four-time WWE World Champion's career on SmackDown

Grayson Waller had a breakout performance in his main roster debut this past week on WWE SmackDown. While in defeat, the Aussie shone brightly as he wrestled Hall of Famer Edge. Now, Waller has revealed what he has in mind for the coming months on the blue brand.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Grayson Waller reflected on his crazy week, from stepping in the ring with John Cena in London, to main eventing Madison Square Garden against Edge.

When asked whether he has a list of stars on the blue brand that he wishes to face, Waller had this to say:

"I have a huge list," Grayson began. "Right now, technically, I've only been in the ring with one guy, and that's Edge. But there's a lot of 'legends' like, Rey Mysterio's on SmackDown. You know, the LWO stuff is going on there. I would love to have a match with Rey Mysterio. But I think the whole roster from top to bottom."

After revealing one of his dream opponents is the masked luchador, Grayson Waller claimed that he wishes to revive the career of WWE veteran Sheamus:

"Sheamus is there. Sheamus is a legend. Maybe I could help Sheamus out, give him the Grayson Waller rub. He's been struggling lately, [he] lost to Theory, and it seems that some of these guys who has done so much in the past, but are kind of down on their luck now, here comes Grayson Waller to save your career," Waller said. [1:03:29-1:04:02]

With SummerSlam fast approaching in less than a month, could Grayson Waller make it to the match card and, in turn, compete in his first premium live event since arriving on the main roster?

The former NXT star also noted that he hopes to step in the ring with Edge and John Cena again, emphasizing the need to get his win back from The Rated-R Superstar.

Grayson Waller teased going after United States Championship on WWE SmackDown

It seems the brash Aussie is hell-bent on introducing the "Australian Championship" to the WWE Universe. During The Bump, he again brought up the idea, claiming that he wants to represent his home country, not the United States.

Public Enemies @TheEnemiesPE3 Grayson Waller is a made man. The future is the right hands Grayson Waller is a made man. The future is the right hands 😭https://t.co/UnuTyZ21NU

Austin Theory has been the company's United States Champion for the entirety of 2023. He has issues with the Irishman on the blue brand. Could Grayson Waller join the foray and steal the title from A-Town Down? We may find out in the coming weeks.

Should Grayson Waller challenge Edge to a rematch at SummerSlam? Does he facing either Rey Mysterio or Sheamus spark interest in you? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

