Despite signing with the Stamford-based wrestling promotion in 2006, Sheamus only made his main roster debut in 2009. In just a matter of months, The Irishman became WWE Champion.

The Celtic Warrior was wrestling big names such as John Cena, Randy Orton, and Triple H. He also became one of the final superstars The Game faced as a full-time performer. The Irishman defeated the legendary superstar at Extreme Rules 2010.

Sheamus even went on to win the Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank and had a lengthy run as World Heavyweight Champion. However, his career only got better after he got paired up with current AEW star Claudio Costagnoli (FKA Cesaro) in 2016.

Together dubbed "The Bar," the duo ran roughshod through the tag team division between 2016 to 2019. They held the WWE Tag Team Championships five times and were even awarded by the company as Tag Team of the Year in 2018.

Sheamus recently reacted to a post by Pro Wrestling Dome, that pointed out how impressive The Celtic Warrior's career resurgence is. The Irishman shared a GIF of The Bar. Check it out here.

Sheamus most recently challenged Austin Theory for the latter's United States Championship in a losing effort. It remains to be seen if the leader of The Brawling Brutes has another title run in him.

Former WWE Superstar compares current AEW team to The Bar

Sheamus and Claudio Costagnoli were embroiled in a feud in 2016. After facing each other in a "Best of Seven" series of matches, they ultimately joined forces to end The New Day's run as champions, which at the time was the longest tag team title reign of all time.

Matt Hardy recently spoke about the Blackpool Combat Club on an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. The stable presently features Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Wheller Yuta, and Claudio Costagnoli. Hardy believes that the concept for the AEW team comes from Sheamus and Cesaro's The Bar:

"They were the original Blackpool Combat Club because they’d go in there and beat the sh*t out of everybody. It was one of those, you knew if you were working with those guys, you were in for a very physical night."

Sheamus and Cesaro's friendship though. 🏽 "I love you bro. I miss you man"Sheamus and Cesaro's friendship though. "I love you bro. I miss you man" Sheamus and Cesaro's friendship though. ✊🏽😢😭❤ https://t.co/HNST1W7g3H

The Hardys feuded with The Bar in 2017 following their return to WWE at WrestleMania 33. Sheamus and Cesaro ultimately bested the veteran tag team before dropping the gold to Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (AKA Jon Moxley) at SummerSlam.

