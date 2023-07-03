"Wouldn't be shocked," "Future world champion" - Fans believe Edge's return is to kickstart summer feud with 33-year-old WWE star

Edge last wrestled AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio on WWE SmackDown in a losing effort to qualify for the World Heavyweight Championship tournament. Ahead of this week's episode of the blue brand, it was announced that The Rated-R Superstar would be returning this Friday for The Grayson Waller Effect.

Speaking of the braggadocious Aussie, Grayson Waller held his own at Money in the Bank in front of a hot UK crowd. Despite being in the ring with WWE legend John Cena, Waller managed to evoke cheers directed at him by playing along with their chants.

With two segments on the same week opposite John Cena and Edge, WWE fans believe Grayson Waller is not only destined for big things, but the Hall of Famer might be his first real feud on the main roster.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Grayson Waller was in a segment with John Cena in his first main roster PPV appearance.



He will also be in a segment with Edge on SmackDown in MSG.



Very cool for him. Grayson Waller was in a segment with John Cena in his first main roster PPV appearance.He will also be in a segment with Edge on SmackDown in MSG.Very cool for him. https://t.co/fazodY03aQ

Here are some fan reactions to Grayson Waller's surge in popularity and a potential match between him and The Rated-R Superstar:

John @johndauria6 @ProWFinesse WWE is very high on him. wouldn't be shocked his first real feud is against Edge for SummerSlam if he isn't injured still @ProWFinesse WWE is very high on him. wouldn't be shocked his first real feud is against Edge for SummerSlam if he isn't injured still

Zypher @zypher515219 @ProWFinesse I can't think of anyone more suited to be Edge's Summerslam opponent than Waller. I hope they don't end up doing something disappointing like Kross vs Edge instead @ProWFinesse I can't think of anyone more suited to be Edge's Summerslam opponent than Waller. I hope they don't end up doing something disappointing like Kross vs Edge instead💀

Edge may not be around all the way till WrestleMania 40, as WWE has already announced that they will be returning to Canada this summer. Could Grayson Waller be his final opponent on pay-per-view? We may find out this week.

WWE Hall of Famer's sole condition for retirement

Edge does not necessarily want to have his last match on The Grandest Stage, but he certainly wishes for it to happen in Canada.

The Rated-R Superstar spoke to the Toronto Sun earlier this year to hype up his WrestleMania match against Finn Balor. He also had a reasonable take on his upcoming retirement:

"This June will be 25 years since my television debut, so it feels like it would be kind of cool to do a nice little retirement tour almost," he said. "Not a greatest hits, because I want to go out and go. There is lots up in the air right now, honestly, and I think a lot of it will get answered in and around August and September." [H/T: Toronto Sun]

The Hall of Famer added:

"I would like it to be in Toronto," he reiterated of his final match. "I think that’s something I want to hold firm to. Would I prefer it to be a pay-per-view? Sure. Would I prefer it to be in a stadium? Sure. But to me, it’s more important for it to be in Toronto than let’s say that it has to be WrestleMania. Just because that’s where I started. So why not bring it full circle and be like 'There, that’s the end of the story.'"

What does Edge have in store for The Grayson Waller Effect this Friday night on WWE SmackDown?

With plenty of things still left to do, according to a large section of the fans, including one last run as world champ and a showdown with longtime rival John Cena, The Rated-R Superstar knows there is only so little time.

