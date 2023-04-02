Edge foreshadows retirement ahead of Hell in a Cell match at WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE Hall of Famer Edge was forced to retire in 2011 immediately following a diagnosis of cervical spinal stenosis. Nine years later, at Royal Rumble 2020, he made a miraculous return to the squared circle. While noncommital to this year's WrestleMania being his last, Edge was sure of one thing.

The record-holding seven-time World Heavyweight Champion will step inside Hell in a Cell for the third time in his career on Night Two in Hollywood. Edge is looking to end his issues once and for all by defeating The Judgment Day's Finn Balor.

In a recent interview with the Toronto Sun, Edge flirted with the idea of this year being his last match on The Grandest Stage Of Them All. While The Rated-R Superstar is treating his match against Finn Balor as the last one at the annual extravaganza, he is leaving all doors open, including a possible retirement, as his contract with WWE expires in September.

"This June will be 25 years since my television debut, so it feels like it would be kind of cool to do a nice little retirement tour almost," he said. "Not a greatest hits, because I want to go out and go. There is lots up in the air right now, honestly, and I think a lot of it will get answered in and around August and September." [H/T: Toronto Sun]

Edge's mandatory condition for retirement in WWE

The WWE Hall of Famer reiterated that retiring in Toronto, Canada, matters most to him. It doesn't matter as much if it is at WrestleMania or a weekly show. For Edge, it has to be where he started his career.

"I would like it to be in Toronto," he reiterated of his final match. "I think that’s something I want to hold firm to. Would I prefer it to be a pay-per-view? Sure. Would I prefer it to be in a stadium? Sure. But to me, it’s more important for it to be in Toronto than let’s say that it has to be WrestleMania. Just because that’s where I started. So why not bring it full circle and be like 'There, that’s the end of the story.'"

Meanwhile, read more about a WWE Hall of Famer predicting a devastating loss for Edge against Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania 39 tonight.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes