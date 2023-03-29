"Might be a hell of a way to go out" - WWE Hall of Famer predicts devastating loss for Edge at WrestleMania 39

Edge has been there and done that when it comes to almost everything a superstar can accomplish in WWE. It only makes sense for The Rated-R Superstar to go out on his back on The Grandest Stage Of Them All, should this year be his last appearance on the annual show. Booker T shared his thoughts on the Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 39.

Despite being a veteran of the wrestling world, Finn Balor has always been close to reaching the top of the mountain. He won the Universal Championship once but subsequently relinquished it due to injury.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T described how guys like Balor need the rub from a legend like Edge in order for people to look at him slightly differently. He added that the upcoming clash inside the Devil's Playground could be a "hell of a way" to bow out for The Rated-R Superstar:

"Hell in a Cell match with Finn, might be a hell of a way to go out," Booker T began. "You know those fighters, they go out there and have that one last fight, and then they take their gloves out, leave them in the middle of the ring? This might be that moment for Edge." [1:05:40-1:05:55]

WWE legend may return at WrestleMania 39 for the Hell in a Cell match

The Brood's former leader Gangrel is reportedly set to return to WWE at SoFi Stadium. Edge and Gangrel are expected to make their iconic gothic entrance. There is also the possibility of the 54-year-old legend getting involved in the contest with a spot planned for him against Damian Priest.

Edge and Finn Balor wrestled for the first time last year in an "I Quit" match that saw The Prince score the win after members of The Judgment Day interfered and threatened to hit a con-chair-to on Beth Phoenix. Edge pinned Finn Balor last month in a mixed-tag team match also featuring Beth Phoenix and Rhea Ripley.

Hell in a Cell may be the perfect setting for the WWE Hall of Famer to get his win back in decisive fashion, perhaps Balor needs the win more. Needless to say, the bout is one of the most anticipated on the card filled with exciting matches.

Meanwhile, read more about Edge describing working on-screen alongside his wife. He stated that a current WWE couple was the "perfect foil" for him and Beth Phoenix to conquer, and wanting to face a former rival before retiring.

