Former WWE star set to return at WrestleMania 39 to reunite with Edge - Reports

WWE Superstar Edge has been marking Judgment Day and he finally has his chance to take it down as he takes on Finn Balor at WrestleMania 39. According to a recent report, he could get help from a former WWE partner Gangrel.

The promotion is all focused on shaping this year's WrestleMania to be the best show for the fans in their entire calendar year.

The crowd in attendance is looking forward to almost every match on the card, but one of the most exciting ones could be the climax to Edge's feud with the Judgment Day as he takes on Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell.

Both WWE stars have teased bringing out their altered wild personas, with The Prince teasing to bring back the Demon King and The Rated-R Superstar hinting at a Brood return to old dark roots.

This definitely means that the entrances of both superstars are set to blow everyone away, with Edge's Brood entrance always being something to look at. However, this time he might be joined by the leader of the Brood, Gangrel himself.

Xero News reported over on social media that Gangrel is set to return at the Showcase of the Immortals to reunite with Edge in his gothic entrance. It's also been reported that he is set to have a spot in the match with Damian Priest as well.

Xero News @NewsXero Gangrel will be a part of Edge's entrance and have a spot with Damian Priest during the HIAC match with Finn Balor at WrestleMania. Gangrel will be a part of Edge's entrance and have a spot with Damian Priest during the HIAC match with Finn Balor at WrestleMania.

Edge details the original pitch for Judgment Day in WWE

The Judgment Day has come to reach new heights in WWE and morphed into a wildly popular faction ever since Edge was expelled from the leading position. But the original pitch for the group never seemed to have come to fruition in WWE, even though the members intended to be included in it stayed the same.

The Rated-R-Superstar has been trying since last year to destroy what he ended up creating in a fiery feud against Judgment Day's Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley. He even enlisted the help of Mysterios but it ended up backfiring with Dominik turning on him to join the dark side himself.

The former WWE Champion discussed the original plan for Judgment Day in an interview with Corey Graves on After the Bell. Edge revealed that the faction ended up turning into something different but better than what was initially envisioned.

"It's turned into something entirely different, and better, quite honestly," Edge said. "Where it's at now is the goal I had in mind. I really thought the concept of The Judgment Day, the idea behind it was, 'Here are these talented individuals who I truly felt weren't getting the opportunity that they deserved, and if they got that opportunity, they could fly with it.'"

Who do you think will come out on top at WrestleMania 39? Edge or Finn Balor? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes