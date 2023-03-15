Edge details original pitch and members for The Judgment Day

The original vision for The Judgment Day didn't exactly go according to plan.

Despite the stable taking a different form than what it was initially meant to be, the individuals that Edge wanted for the faction remained the same.

The Rated-R Superstar was a recent guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about the original plans for The Judgment Day faction, Edge said the faction turned into something entirely different than what was originally envisioned.

"It's turned into something entirely different, and better, quite honestly," Edge said. "Where it's at now is the goal I had in mind. I really thought the concept of The Judgment Day, the idea behind it was, 'here are these talented individuals who I truly felt weren't getting the opportunity that they deserved, and if they got that opportunity, they could fly with it.' I had been watching them all since NXT and kind of kept tabs on them and kept my eye on them all these years. When I was asked about starting a group, and was asked who would be in it, the first names I said were Priest, Ripley, Balor. It changed and morphed and went through a lot of different permutations."

Edge admits The Judgment Day were swimming upstream with him at the helm

The Judgment Day faction didn't really start taking off until Finn Balor took over and kicked Edge out of the group.

Edge believes that the faction was swimming upstream with himself at the helm because the WWE Universe didn't actually want to boo him.

"Thankfully, they were given the reigns to take this in a different direction, an entirely different direction than it would have with Edge at the helm because with Edge at the helm, it's swimming upstream because we're trying to get an audience to turn on a character, but they know the backstory of this character, they know the real life story, they know Adam's story, so it's like, 'We don't want to hate this guy because he fought back for something that he wanted back. He's also doing something that no one has ever done before. He's wrestling with a triple fusion in his neck.' No one has ever done that. It can be hard to hate that." [H/T: Fightful]

What do you make of Edge's comments? Do you think The Judgment Day faction is better off without him in it? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

