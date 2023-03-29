"They are the perfect foil" - Edge on wrestling current WWE couple for the first time alongside wife Beth Phoenix

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix began dating after The Rated-R Superstar retired from the in-ring competition. They later married and now have two children. Despite a return to the squared circle not seeming possible a decade ago, destiny had other plans for the 49-year-old legend.

Edge not only returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble in 2020, but at the same event two years later, he got to wrestle alongside his wife Beth Phoenix for the first time.

Speaking on Sportsnet Today, Edge praised his former rival The Miz and the latter's wife Maryse. The Rated-R Superstar began a feud with The A-Lister in late 2021, resulting in their wives getting involved. The legend described what it meant to work on-screen with his wife:

"When I retired, we weren't dating yet. So we didn't start dating until I guess probably six or seven months after I retired. So that possibility was never anywhere. The idea of me wrestling, that ship had sailed. It was not on the horizon," Edge began. "So coming back was not even an idea. The idea of coming back, and then, also coming back and being able to team with her, who I'm now married and have children with, insane! There's no way I thought that would happen. But when it was first brought up to me, I was like, 'Oh my God. That'd be amazing. That would be so much fun.' [14:44 onwards]

According to the WWE Hall of Famer, The Miz and Maryse were the perfect villains for him and Beth to conquer.

"Especially the first time we teamed was against The Miz and Maryse. They are the perfect foil. The perfect villains."

Edge wants to face former WWE rival before he retires

The Rated-R Superstar had a plethora of names he wanted to face before hanging up his boots, one of them being SmackDown star Sheamus.

The two superstars were a part of the roster – briefly on the same brand even – back in 2010 when Sheamus was the reigning WWE champion.

After Edge won the Royal Rumble that year, he confronted The Celtic Warrior on Monday Night RAW, but wound up challenging Chris Jericho for the World Heavyweight Championship instead. The duo crossed paths several times later, albeit in multi-man matches.

Edge expressed his desire to get in the ring with The Irishman, as the two never met in a one-on-one encounter:

"I'd love to get in there with Sheamus. Honestly, almost, maybe more than anybody. Because I feel like at this stage in our careers, and with the story that we could tell now, the kind of match we could have now, it'd be so much better than it would have been 15 years ago, ad he's a guy that no matter how many years we've both been in the company, we've never had a one-on-one match. That seems crazy to me. So I feel like that needs to be rectified," Edge said. [h/t: Fightful]

