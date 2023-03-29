"The story that we could tell now" - Edge wants major first-time-ever singles match with long-time WWE veteran

Edge has been a WWE loyalist for years and came out of retirement for a final hurrah where he faced several new and old faces in the company. The Rated-R Superstar recently revealed that he would like a first-time-ever singles match with The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus.

In 2020, Edge made a miraculous return and entered the Men's Royal Rumble match, restarting his journey as an active competitor after a nine-year-long hiatus. The Rated-R Superstar faced rising stars like Roman Reigns and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins in his second run.

The Ultimate Opportunist also got a chance to square up against veterans such as Randy Orton and AJ Styles. Speaking to Sportsnet Today, the 49-year-old star expressed his interest in facing The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus as the two stars have not faced each other since the Celtic Warrior's debut:

"I'd love to get in there with Sheamus. Honestly, almost, maybe more than anybody. Because I feel like at this stage in our careers, and with the story that we could tell now, the kind of match we could have now, it'd be so much better than it would have been 15 years ago, ad he's a guy that no matter how many years we've both been in the company, we've never had a one-on-one match. That seems crazy to me. So I feel like that needs to be rectified." [H/T - Fightful]

The Ultimate Opportunist also went on to name several names that he wants to revisit in his second run:

"I'd like to get in with this incarnation Drew McIntyre. It'd be good to get in there with Rey [Mysterio] again, you know? I'm just having fun. Honestly, that's the beautiful part about it." [H/T - Fightful]

It will be interesting to see if Edge gets an opportunity to go one-on-one against Sheamus in the near future.

Edge and Sheamus will be competing at WWE WrestleMania 39

Last year, Edge began feuding with The Judgment Day after Finn Balor joined the stable and kicked the Rated-R Superstar out of the group. The Ultimate Opportunist scored a handful of victories over the stable but couldn't end them.

Earlier this year, he returned to WWE at Royal Rumble and picked up his feud with the heinous stable. Edge will go one-on-one against 'The Demon' Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Meanwhile, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre began feuding on the blue brand as both stars wanted a shot at Gunther and his Intercontinental Championship. The two won the number one contender match, but no opponent was decided.

After Imperium attacked the two stars, WWE made it official by making it a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 39, where The Ring General will defend the Intercontinental Championship.

