"And her villain arc has begun" - Twitter explodes as Christian Cage kicks his daughter out of the arena on AEW Collision

During the recent episode of AEW Collision, Christian Cage had a backstage interview with Tony Schiavone and was accompanied by his daughter and Luchasaurus.

In the interview, Cage told the reason for bringing his daughter to AEW Collision, which was to prove a point that he was a role model for children around the world. The AEW TNT champion then started trash-talking about Darby Allin and Nick Wayne but was interrupted by his daughter, who touched the belt strap and asked if she could have his belt.

The former WWE Heavyweight Champion was angered by his daughter's demand and said nobody other than him could touch the title. He asked her to leave and find her mother.

"Did you win this belt? You did not win this belt... Nobody touches this title, but me. Go find your mother... go."

As his daughter left, Cage went a step further by shouting at the security to remove his daughter from the building as she was not credentialed. He finished the segment by saying he will forever be the TNT Champion.

"Security... She's not credentialed, remove her from the arena. I am the TNT champion now and forever. Do you understand me?"

The segment was intense and funny simultaneously, thanks to the top-notch heel work by the veteran. What made it even funnier was the fact that Luchasaurus is the AEW TNT Champion and not Cage.

Fans enjoyed the segment and had a variety of reactions to it on Twitter, some even calling Christian the greatest heel in wrestling.

ParaBellumEtVeritatem @ParaBellVerit70 @AEWonTV @Christian4Peeps I'll say it till I'm dead, heel Christian is the best version of Christian. 🤣

TheMidnightRider @TheMidnightRi12 @AEWonTV @TonyKhan @Christian4Peeps One of the great segments, I laughed so hard and watched the clip several times. Thank you!!

eric gonzales @Eg7694Gonzales @AEWonTV @Christian4Peeps And her villain arc has begun

J Wood @JWood1089 @AEWonTV @Christian4Peeps 1 of the Greatest heels in pro wrestling right now

Will AEW Star Christian Cage return to WWE?

An American YouTuberPierogi recently tweeted about a Christian Cage meeting with a WWE Official. The tweet sparked rumors of Christian's possible return to WWE. Pierogi also tweeted a picture to support the speculation, claiming it to be taken during WWE's visit to Tampa, Florida, to hold Monday Night RAW.

Pierogi @ScammerPayback @aewbotches I saw Christian Cage meeting with WWE officials…..@aewbotches

While most fans shrugged it off as fake news, some were confused by it. Most fans want Christian to stay in the Jacksonville-based company, where he is doing the best work of his career.

