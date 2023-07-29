49-year-old former World Champion to make his WWE return? Pierogi's tweet leaves fans confused

Pierogi is an American YouTuber who has been popular among fans, as a scambaiter, who fights against scams by making videos about them. Peirogi recently made headlines when he tweeted that he saw AEW star Christian Cage meeting with a WWE Official. As a result, the tweet has left fans bewildered as they cannot fathom the prospect of it.

While many fans mocked the YouTube star in a hilarious way, others were confused about it. Most of the fans said that wrestling news has become absolutely meaningless these days as anyone tweets anything on Twitter to mislead fans. The wrestling fans even question the legitimacy of the aforementioned news.

To prove his words, Pierogi even shared a picture that he clicked and claimed that it was from Tampa, Florida, when WWE went there to hold Monday Night RAW. Some of the fans were perplexed by it and questioned the scambaiter about whether he even liked wrestling. A fan hilariously said that he didn't expect a crossover between WWE and AEW.

Pierogi's recent tweet came as a bolt from the blue, and it surely left fans flummoxed as they could not assess the credibility of the news. Some fans even started to envision Christian Cage's return in WWE, as the company has always been his home.

Does Pierogi's tweet hint at Christian Cage's WWE return?

Pierogi's recent tweet has been making the rounds on the internet and various speculations about Christian's return have been swirling in the internet. With Triple H at the helm, the prospect of the AEW star's return to the Stamford-based promotion cannot be ruled out.

Many fans believe that Christian has aged like fine wine in AEW and has a lot more to deliver. The WWE Universe wants to see him return to the company and be involved in a storyline with Edge. It will revitalize their old chemistry and take fans down memory lane.

The Rated-R Superstar does not have much fuel left in his tank, and this could be a perfect farewell for him. Pierogi's tweet has sparked the attention of the fans, as he was spotted with a WWE official. However, the two personalities must have run into each other and it does not look like there is any such potential hint.

Christian has signed a multi-year contract with AEW and has been an active part of the roster. However, it's inevitable that he will have one last run in WWE before hanging up his boots.

