"Christian is your papi now,""You know it's happening" - Twitter convinced about WWE veteran's next feud in AEW

AEW star Christian Cage's feud with Wardlow seems to have come to an end, and the fans are convinced that the WWE Veteran will seemingly target a recently debuted AEW star.

The AEW Star is none other than Nick Wayne, who finally made his debut this past week on Dynamite in a match against Swerve Strickland. Fans have been waiting for the young superstar as he is very talented and has had an impressive run independently.

Even though the 18-year-old lost, he came out looking like a star after his match. AEW released a hype promo package for the prodigy before his eventual debut on Dynamite. In the video, Wayne talks about his late father and how he does not have a father figure anymore.

This statement has caught the eyes of many fans as they have started speculating that Nick Wayne's next feud could be against Christian Cage. After turning heel last year, the veteran Christian Cage has seemingly made it a part of his character to be a father-like figure. Cage did it to 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry and Luchasaurus, and the fans have started to speculate that Nick Wayne may be the next target of Christian Cage.

Fans took to Twitter to react to Nick Wayne's promo package before his match against Swerve Strickland on Dynamite.

"You know it's happening"

Michael A. Watson @amicwatson @DrainBamager I give it a full week before CC is in a full program with the young prodigy. @DrainBamager I give it a full week before CC is in a full program with the young prodigy. https://t.co/DiwnqUbtAI

Rob @silentcatalyst @DrainBamager How many joints does this kid smoke before being documented? His eyes are barely open except for his All Elite pic lol @DrainBamager How many joints does this kid smoke before being documented? His eyes are barely open except for his All Elite pic lol

QQ @HeylKatme @DrainBamager People are clamoring for this feud lmao @DrainBamager People are clamoring for this feud lmao

Jeremy Peeples 🐱 @Jeremy_Peeples @DrainBamager Well good - Nick Wayne would benefit a lot from a match against Christian Cage @DrainBamager Well good - Nick Wayne would benefit a lot from a match against Christian Cage

Disco Inferno blasts Nick Wayne's AEW Debut

Former WCW star Disco Inferno recently talked about Nick Wayne's AEW Debut.

Nick Wayne signed with All Elite Wrestling last year. However, the terms of his contract were that he wouldn't be eligible to perform until he finished high school and turned 18.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno talked about Wayne's debut and stated that he's not Goldberg.

"It's like the hype makes me, you know, come to this comment. It's like they're showing highlights of the kid and something like that (...) He's your typical Gen Z, skinny thigh slapper like wrestler like he's going be thigh slapping. He's skinny. I mean, I don't know. He's not Goldberg. Okay, let's put it that way. But the funny thing is poor Swerve [Strickland] has to wrestle this guy [this week], and I think they would have Swerve do another job for this guy."

Inferno also lashed out at the company for underutilizing Strickland:

"Bro, Swerve has lost like every match on TV, and he's very talented. I mean, why do you keep putting this guy on TV and beating him? He's like, he should be going over. He's in that group with Prince Nana. I don't know. He's one guy that's gross in this cast on that show." (3:15 onwards)

Nick Wayne made his long-awaited debut this past week on Dynamite. The young superstar silenced a lot of haters as he gave an outstanding performance against Swerve Strickland.

Let us know in the comments below about the potential feuds for Nick Wayne in All Elite Wrestling.

