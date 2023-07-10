Disco Inferno blasts former WWE Superstar's son's upcoming AEW debut; says he's not Goldberg

Former WCW star Disco Inferno recently weighed in on the late Buddy Wayne's son, Nick Wayne's, impending AEW debut.

The third-generation wrestler will make his in-ring debut against Swerve Strickland on the forthcoming episode of Dynamite. For those living under the rock, Darby Allin offered Wayne an AEW contract after the wrestling prodigy pulled off an upset victory over Christopher Daniels a few years ago in DEFY.

The terms of Nick Wayne's deal were that he wouldn't be eligible to perform until he finished high school and turned 18. He graduated high school last month and will turn 18 tomorrow.

Last week, Darby Allin appeared via vignette to hype up Wayne's upcoming bout against Strickland, whom he defeated for the DEFY World Championship in April this year.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno downplayed the up-and-coming AEW star's arrival and jested he's not Goldberg:

"It's like the hype makes me, you know, come to this comment. It's like they're showing highlights of the kid and something like that (...) He's your typical Gen Z, skinny thigh slapper like wrestler like he's going be thigh slapping. He's skinny. I mean, I don't know. He's not Goldberg. Okay, let's put it that way. But the funny thing is poor Swerve [Strickland] has to wrestle this guy [this week], and I think they would have Swerve do another job for this guy."

Inferno also lashed out at the company for underutilizing the Mogul Embassy leader:

"Bro, Swerve has lost like every match on TV, and he's very talented. I mean, why do you keep putting this guy on TV and beating him? He's like, he should be going over. He's in that group with Prince Nana. I don't know. He's one guy that's gross in this cast on that show." (3:15 onwards)

You can check out the full video below:

What does AEW have in store for Dynamite this week?

In addition to Nick Wayne's highly anticipated AEW debut, the company has lined up a stacked match card for Dynamite this Wednesday.

Adam Cole and MJF will lock horns with Big Bill and Brian Cage in the semi-finals of the Blind Eliminator tag team tournament. In the other semi-final, Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia will collide with Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin.

On the women's side, Skye Blue will face Ruby Soho of the Outcasts for a place in the Owen Hart Cup finals.

Elsewhere on the show, Chris Jericho will return to singles action as he faces Komander. With the Blood and Guts special right around the corner, things can get heated between the Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite.

If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the Keepin' It 100 podcast.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes