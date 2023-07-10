Released WWE Superstar could debut in AEW as 5th member of Blackpool Combat Club at Blood and Guts

The wrestling world could witness a major shake-up at the upcoming Blood and Guts event where released WWE Superstar, Chris Hero could make his debut in AEW as the fifth member of the Blackpool Combat Club.

The Blood and Guts event is set to witness an epic clash between two formidable factions - The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club. Led by Jon Moxley, the BCC already boasts an impressive lineup with Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Konosuke Takeshita. However, they find themselves short of a member for this crucial match.

Chris Hero's release from WWE in 2020 came as a surprise to many, as the talented wrestler had showcased his skills in various high-profile matches. Since then, he has been laying low, leaving fans wondering about his next move. However, recent reports have indicated that Hero has signed with All Elite Wrestling as a coach.

Considering his new role in AEW, it is not far-fetched to believe that Hero could also step into the ring and make his debut as the fifth member of the Blackpool Combat Club. With his wealth of experience and in-ring prowess, he could prove to be the missing piece needed to overcome The Elite.

J🇨🇦 @PrinceJOspreay @AEW @Takesoup @ClaudioCSRO @youngbucks @SilverNumber1 @YTAlexReynolds Bro Don Got All 4 BCC Members Takeshita Chris Hero Possibly Soon Dark Order And Maybe Chris Jericho God Damn @EvilUno Dark Order Heels Again W They Finally Getting A PushBro Don Got All 4 BCC Members Takeshita Chris Hero Possibly SoonDark Order And Maybe Chris Jericho God Damn @AEW @Takesoup @ClaudioCSRO @youngbucks @SilverNumber1 @YTAlexReynolds @EvilUno Dark Order Heels Again W They Finally Getting A Push 😭 Bro Don Got All 4 BCC Members Takeshita Chris Hero Possibly Soon 😭🙏 Dark Order And Maybe Chris Jericho God Damn https://t.co/o8D7XI1Hxl

As the wrestling fans waits for the Blood and Guts match, all eyes will be on who will be 5th member of the BCC. Could there be potential debut of wrestler or Chris Hero will be the game changer that the Blackpool Combat Club needs?

Tony Khan wants Chris Hero to wrestle in AEW

AEW President Tony Khan has responded to speculations about Chris Hero joining the company as a wrestler.

In a recent Twitter interaction, a fan urged Tony Khan to book Chris Hero as a wrestler in AEW. Khan couldn't resist chiming in and revealed that he has been in talks with Hero about wrestling in the ring.

I'm chipping away on him [Hero]," tweeted Khan.

Check out his tweet below:

The potential addition of Chris Hero to All Elite Wrestling's roster has generated excitement among fans. They recognize his abilities and potential impact on the promotion's already stacked lineup.

Do you think Chris Hero could be the 5th member of Blackpool Combat Club at Blood and Guts? Sound off in the comments section below.

