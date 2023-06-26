Former WWE star breaks silence on rumored backstage role in AEW

Recent reports have indicated that a former WWE star has been working backstage in AEW. This is now confirmed, as the man in question has since taken to Twitter to reveal his new role in Tony Khan's company.

Chris Hero spent several years in WWE's developmental brand, NXT, under the name Kassius Ohno before his departure from the company in 2020. Hardcore fans may best know him from his days on the independent circuit, where he formed a popular tag team with current AEW star Claudio Castagnoli.

When the news broke of Hero being present backstage at AEW shows, many figured that The Knockout Artist could be gearing up for an imminent return to the ring. While this may still be on the cards at some stage down the line, the tenured veteran recently revealed that he is working as a coach in the Jacksonville-based promotion. He shared a photo of himself alongside NJPW commentator Chris Charlton to provide the update:

Many in the wrestling world would agree that having a road-tested virtuoso like Hero help put together matches and grow younger talents is a net positive for AEW. However, many fans will still be clamoring for a Kings of Wrestling reunion should he and Castagnoli find the right opportunity to make it happen.

Claudio Castagnoli lost at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2023

Years removed from his tag team with Chris Hero, Claudio Castagnoli now finds himself as a member of the Blackpool Combat Club. He teamed up with Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Shota Umino, and Konosuke Takeshita in a 10-man tag match at Forbidden Door 2023.

Ultimately, The Swiss Superman's team was defeated by Hangman Page, The Young Bucks, Eddie Kingston, and Tomohiro Ishii, but that is not to say that the bout wasn't competitive.

Many expect the long-standing feud between The BCC and The Elite to culminate in a Blood and Guts match at some point. However, only time will tell whether this comes to fruition.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes