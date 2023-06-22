Claudio Castagnoli to leave Blackpool Combat Club and reunite with possibly debuting former WWE star tonight?

With the news breaking of a former WWE Superstar potentially joining AEW's ranks imminently, there is a strong possibility that the star in question is going to force a couple of changes across the board.

Chris Hero spent several years in WWE's developmental brand, NXT, under the name Kassius Ohno. However, one could argue that his best work came on the independence scene years prior. It was recently reported that The Knockout Artist was present backstage at AEW Collision.

On the indies, Hero rose to prominence due to his tag team with Claudio Castagnoli. The Kings of Wrestling gained a cult following and are still fondly remembered in wrestling circles today.

If Hero is set to debut in AEW soon, it makes sense to turn back the clock and have him reunite with his old tag partner. The two have a wealth of history with one another, and seeing them join forces once again would pop the hardcore fans to no end.

However, Castagnoli is currently a member of the Blackpool Combat Club. The notion of Hero luring his long-time friend away from the over-violent stable to reform one of the best partnerships the independence scene has ever seen will create an unforgettable moment in AEW's history.

Chris Hero confirms he has not retired following WWE exit

Chris Hero last appeared in WWE in 2020. He was released as part of the company's budget cuts due to the global pandemic at the time. Despite this setback, The Knockout Artist has confirmed that he is not retired, but that he is rather waiting for the right opportunity:

"If I was retired there would have been some kind of a celebration, a ceremony, a festival. A week-long, month-long thing. No, I'm not retired. I'm currently inactive. I just can't stay away from wrestling in any way. So as I bide my time and wait for the right thing to come back for and start having matches again, I have kept pretty active," he told Fightful.

Given this information, one can deduce that Hero is, in fact, gearing up to return to action. If AEW is going to play host to his return, fans can expect Claudio Castagnoli to be involved in some capacity.

